Firm Partner Kevin Starkey Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney

More information on NJ Board Certification for attorneys is here: https://njcourts.gov/attorneys/attcert.html Toms River, NJ, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Starkey, Kelly, Kenneally, Cunningham & Turnbach is proud to congratulate partner Kevin Starkey for receiving the designation of Certified Civil Trial Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. He was awarded the designation after completing a rigorous qualification process. To put this rare distinction in perspective, less than 2 percent of attorneys in New Jersey are Certified Civil Trial Attorneys.The Board on Attorney Certification was created in 1980 by the NJ Supreme Court “for the purpose of helping consumers find attorneys who have a recognized level of competence in particular fields of law.” In order to become a Certified Civil Trial Attorney, an attorney must be recognized by their peers as having sufficient skills and reputation in the field of civil litigation, and must meet the following requirements:An attorney must be a member of the Bar for a minimum of five (5) years and show that they have actively participated in the preparation and trial of numerous litigated matters;Attorneys must verify that they have completed the mandatory number of trials tried to verdict in the Superior Court of the State of New Jersey, and must fulfill mandated continuing legal education requirements;An attorney applying for certification must submit references from attorneys and judges who acknowledge and confirm the attorney’s skills, ethics and character;Finally, attorneys must pass a rigorous written examination which specifically addresses civil trial practice issues and procedures.“It is a great honor to be certified as a civil trial attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey,” said Starkey. “I’m proud to be officially recognized by the Court and my peers as one of the top trial attorneys in New Jersey, and I’m pleased to be able to bring that experience to bear in serving our clients at Starkey Kelly.”In New Jersey, only a Certified Trial Attorney is permitted to pay a referral fee to a referring attorney without consideration of the amount of work performed by the referring attorney.An experienced trial attorney who has represented parties in various types of complex civil litigation, Starkey has obtained millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for seriously injured individuals and their families. He also has worked successfully on complex insurance matters, partnership disputes and property issues.Starkey received his Bachelor of Arts from College of the Holy Cross and his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, where he served on the law review. He served a judicial clerkship for Hon. Daniel J. O’Hern on the New Jersey Supreme Court.More information on NJ Board Certification for attorneys is here: https://njcourts.gov/attorneys/attcert.html Contact Information Starkey, Kelly, Kenneally, Cunningham & Turnbach

Tom Forgione

732-701-3500



https://www.starkeykelly.com



