ClearNow Inc Introduces a New Fresh Look for its Rental Income and Expense Tracking Tool for Landlords

ClearNow has freshened up the look and feel of its free and easy rental income and expense tracking tool, RentalIncomeExpense.com.

Durham, NC, February 26, 2020



“When we introduced RentalIncomeExpense.com in 2016, our goal was to provide landlords with a free and easy yet powerful income and expense tracking tool,” explains Justin Yung, a Vice President with ClearNow, Inc. “Since then, we have served thousands of users and received feedback from landlords on how RentalIncomeExpense.com has made record keeping simple and so much easier especially at tax time!” “We felt 2020 was a good time to freshen up the look of RentalIncomeExpense.com without changing any functionality of the tool. We hope landlords like the new look!”



About RentalIncomeExpense.com: Expensive property management software can be overwhelming for the small landlord and cost more in time and money than it is worth. An Excel spreadsheet, however, is not nearly powerful enough. RentalIncomeExpense.com is the best of all worlds:



Simple to setup

Free

Designed for landlords

Instant reports (profit & loss and the 1040 Schedule E helper)



Set up a free account today at www.RentalIncomeExpense.com.



