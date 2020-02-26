Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds: Whole Foods Market Volunteers with Keep Irving Beautiful Beautification Project at Senter East

Irving, TX, February 26, 2020 --(



KIB held its first volunteer project at the Senter East Community Building in fall 2019. Whole Foods is the fourth group to assist with painting a section of the building. The City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department provided painting supplies and technical guidance for the project.



“KIB appreciates the different groups who have helped with this ongoing project,” said KIB board member Margie Stipes. “This facility is used by many groups throughout the year, and the coat of paint has given it a fresh new look. KIB hopes to work with Whole Foods on more activities like this in the future. The organization is happy to have Whole Foods in Irving, and grateful for their community involvement.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175 Irving, TX, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Employee volunteers from the Irving Whole Foods Market joined Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for a beautification project Feb. 20. Joined by a student from the North Lake College Service Learning program, the group painted the hallway and kitchen of the Senter East Community Building, giving sixteen hours of service in the effort.KIB held its first volunteer project at the Senter East Community Building in fall 2019. Whole Foods is the fourth group to assist with painting a section of the building. The City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department provided painting supplies and technical guidance for the project.“KIB appreciates the different groups who have helped with this ongoing project,” said KIB board member Margie Stipes. “This facility is used by many groups throughout the year, and the coat of paint has given it a fresh new look. KIB hopes to work with Whole Foods on more activities like this in the future. The organization is happy to have Whole Foods in Irving, and grateful for their community involvement.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175 Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful