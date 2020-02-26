Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WEBO Press Release

WEBO Network Launches Northern Colorado Chapter

Fort Collins, CO, February 26, 2020 --(



Founded in Broomfield in 2016, WEBO Network offers independent business women opportunities for networking, relationship building, education, mentorship, and alliances. Primarily targeted to women business owners and solopreneurs with revenues under $250,000 WEBO offers monthly events and programs that support these female leaders in their personal and professional development. The group’s tagline “Connect. Support. Grow.” embodies its mission to provide a forum for women entrepreneurs and business owners to expand their professional networks and growing their businesses while supporting, encouraging and learning from each other.



The NoCO Chapter of WEBO Network will be led by Alison Proffit, owner of Proffit Coach a sales and business training, consulting and coaching practice specializing in helping small business owners become Rockstar salespeople. A public speaker and trainer, Profit is involved in Startup Week Fort Collins and many other events and organizations supporting the small business community.



Proffit has more than 20 years of experience which expands across Human Resources HR), Operations, Sales and Marketing. Much of her career was spent in HR leadership roles. She is a Certified Professional Coach through iPEC, an ICF-accredited program. In 2019, after four failed attempts to launch her business part-time, she took the leap full-time into her business and has seen great success from the outset. The level of drive and the connection with the community that she has established in the past five months is impressive.



“It has always been a dream of mine to give back to the small business community in ways that expand beyond myself and my own business. A big part of what I do in my business is help others learn how to sell authentically so that they can experience a greater level of success and fulfillment in their life. Having come from an HR/Learning and Development background, I am excited when I help someone learn something new or see something with new perspective. This passion is so perfectly aligned with what WEBO is all about,” says Proffit.



Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP), Founder of WEBO Network, adds, “We are thrilled to have Alison accept the position as Managing Director of our newest Chapter. She has the talent and energy to contribute to the growth of this new location, and the larger WEBO Network organization. Her passion for working with small business owners and her knowledge and involvement in the Northern Colorado entrepreneurship community is perfectly suited to guide our members as we continue our mission to provide professional development and community building to women business owners.”



The WEBO Network NoCO chapter will have two informational meetings for prospective members. The first will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Red Truck Beer Company located at 1020 E Lincoln Ave, Fort Collins. The second will take place on Wednesday, March 25 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at desk chair(TM) workspace located at 201 E 4th St, Loveland, CO. Details and registration for these free events are available at WEBONetwork.com.



About Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network



Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network is an independent, unaffiliated group for female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Our members believe in building authentic connections and that we all thrive in a supportive community of like-minded women business leaders. Together we are expanding our professional networks while we support, encourage, and learn from each other. Founded in 2016 by, Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP), business coach and small business marketing specialist, WEBO is committed to empowering women business owners in all occupations to embrace their unique strengths, supporting them as they strive for their unique vision of success, and positively impacting their personal and professional lives. We accomplish this through our belief in what we have created: a safe community dedicated to professional development and community building through the shared experience of being a woman business owner.



Find WEBO on the following channels:

Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WEBONetwork

Meetup Page: https://www.meetup.com/WEBONetwork/

Katherine McGraw Patterson

303-638-8625



webonetwork.com



