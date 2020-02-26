Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WEBO Press Release

Receive press releases from WEBO: By Email RSS Feeds: WEBO Network Launches South East Denver Chapter

Aurora, CO, February 26, 2020 --(



Founded in Broomfield in 2016, WEBO Network offers independent business women opportunities for networking, relationship building, education, mentorship, and alliances. Primarily targeted to women business owners and solopreneurs with revenues under $250,000 WEBO offers monthly events and programs that support these female leaders in their personal and professional development. The group’s tagline “Connect. Support. Grow.” embodies its mission to provide a forum for women entrepreneurs and business owners to expand their professional networks and growing their businesses while supporting, encouraging and learning from each other.



The South East Denver Chapter of WEBO Network will be lead by Hollie Clere, owner of The Social Media Advisor is a Social Media Strategist, Consultant and Trainer. With over 15 years of business ownership, including the past 11 when she focused on delivering executive consulting for small businesses, Clere is well-known in the women’s entrepreneurship community. She brings more than seven years’ experience of having served for in a variety of Director and Leadership roles in local and national networking organizations including BNI and eWomen Network; facilitation of a monthly mastermind support group for her social media membership community; and community service volunteer leadership positions for her local food bank and the Girl Scouts of Colorado.



“I’m excited to be joining WEBO, and I’m thrilled to be focusing on facilitating professional development experiences that will help business owners come together, share in thought leadership, develop tools for success in their professional careers, and create connection and growth opportunities through professional development advisory. I am excited to grow my business while helping others grow and support their professional lives as well,” says Clere.



Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP), Founder of WEBO Network, adds, “We are thrilled to have Hollie accept the position as Managing Director of our newest Chapter. She has the talent and energy to contribute to the growth of this new location, and the larger WEBO Network organization. Her experience as a small business owner, and her work with other small business owners, are perfectly suited to guide our members as we continue our mission to provide professional development and community building to women business owners.”



WEBO Network’s South East Denver Chapter will kick off with their inaugural event on Tuesday, March 3 at 1:00 p.m. at Bar Louie, in the Southlands Lifestyle Center located at 6100 S Main St, Aurora, CO 80016. The format of the event includes networking and professional peer advisory through WEBO Network’s signature mastermind approach.



The programming of WEBO Network is consistent across Chapter, and the South East Denver Chapter will offer the following monthly calendar of events:



WEBOs Lunch (networking and masterminding) – First Tuesday of each month from 1-3 p.m.



WEBOs Learn (professional development training) – Second Tuesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



WEBOs After Hours (networking and masterminding) – Third Tuesday of each month from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



All events will take place at Bar Louie in the Southlands Lifestyle Center in Aurora. WEBO Network events are open to members and non-members. More information about the South East Denver and other Chapters can be found at WEBONetwork.com.



About Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network

Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network is an independent, unaffiliated group for female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Our members believe in building authentic connections and that we all thrive in a supportive community of like-minded women business leaders. Together we are expanding our professional networks while we support, encourage, and learn from each other. Founded in 2016 by, Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP), business coach and small business marketing specialist, WEBO is committed to empowering women business owners in all occupations to embrace their unique strengths, supporting them as they strive for their unique vision of success, and positively impacting their personal and professional lives. We accomplish this through our belief in what we have created: a safe community dedicated to professional development and community building through the shared experience of being a woman business owner.



Find WEBO on the following channels:

Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WEBONetwork

Meetup Page: https://www.meetup.com/WEBONetwork/

Website: http://webonetwork.com/ Aurora, CO, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners (WEBO) Network is excited to announce the launch of a new South East Denver chapter. The new chapter will support women business owners in the South East Denver/Aurora/Parker community with professional development and networking programs and events. The WEBO Network South East Denver chapter will hold its inaugural event and information meeting on Tuesday, March 3 from 1-3 p.m. at Bar Louie located at 6100 S Main St in the Southlands Lifestyle Center located at C470 and Smoky Hill Road in Aurora.Founded in Broomfield in 2016, WEBO Network offers independent business women opportunities for networking, relationship building, education, mentorship, and alliances. Primarily targeted to women business owners and solopreneurs with revenues under $250,000 WEBO offers monthly events and programs that support these female leaders in their personal and professional development. The group’s tagline “Connect. Support. Grow.” embodies its mission to provide a forum for women entrepreneurs and business owners to expand their professional networks and growing their businesses while supporting, encouraging and learning from each other.The South East Denver Chapter of WEBO Network will be lead by Hollie Clere, owner of The Social Media Advisor is a Social Media Strategist, Consultant and Trainer. With over 15 years of business ownership, including the past 11 when she focused on delivering executive consulting for small businesses, Clere is well-known in the women’s entrepreneurship community. She brings more than seven years’ experience of having served for in a variety of Director and Leadership roles in local and national networking organizations including BNI and eWomen Network; facilitation of a monthly mastermind support group for her social media membership community; and community service volunteer leadership positions for her local food bank and the Girl Scouts of Colorado.“I’m excited to be joining WEBO, and I’m thrilled to be focusing on facilitating professional development experiences that will help business owners come together, share in thought leadership, develop tools for success in their professional careers, and create connection and growth opportunities through professional development advisory. I am excited to grow my business while helping others grow and support their professional lives as well,” says Clere.Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP), Founder of WEBO Network, adds, “We are thrilled to have Hollie accept the position as Managing Director of our newest Chapter. She has the talent and energy to contribute to the growth of this new location, and the larger WEBO Network organization. Her experience as a small business owner, and her work with other small business owners, are perfectly suited to guide our members as we continue our mission to provide professional development and community building to women business owners.”WEBO Network’s South East Denver Chapter will kick off with their inaugural event on Tuesday, March 3 at 1:00 p.m. at Bar Louie, in the Southlands Lifestyle Center located at 6100 S Main St, Aurora, CO 80016. The format of the event includes networking and professional peer advisory through WEBO Network’s signature mastermind approach.The programming of WEBO Network is consistent across Chapter, and the South East Denver Chapter will offer the following monthly calendar of events:WEBOs Lunch (networking and masterminding) – First Tuesday of each month from 1-3 p.m.WEBOs Learn (professional development training) – Second Tuesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.WEBOs After Hours (networking and masterminding) – Third Tuesday of each month from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.All events will take place at Bar Louie in the Southlands Lifestyle Center in Aurora. WEBO Network events are open to members and non-members. More information about the South East Denver and other Chapters can be found at WEBONetwork.com.About Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) NetworkWomen Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network is an independent, unaffiliated group for female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Our members believe in building authentic connections and that we all thrive in a supportive community of like-minded women business leaders. Together we are expanding our professional networks while we support, encourage, and learn from each other. Founded in 2016 by, Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP), business coach and small business marketing specialist, WEBO is committed to empowering women business owners in all occupations to embrace their unique strengths, supporting them as they strive for their unique vision of success, and positively impacting their personal and professional lives. We accomplish this through our belief in what we have created: a safe community dedicated to professional development and community building through the shared experience of being a woman business owner.Find WEBO on the following channels:Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WEBONetworkMeetup Page: https://www.meetup.com/WEBONetwork/Website: http://webonetwork.com/ Contact Information WEBO

Katherine McGraw Patterson

303-638-8625



webonetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WEBO Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend