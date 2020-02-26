Press Releases The Village Workspace Press Release

Receive press releases from The Village Workspace: By Email RSS Feeds: First Working Mom Focused Coworking Space Opening in Denver Tech Center

By offering special services like dry cleaning and child-focused areas, the new coworking space says it will help boost female entrepreneurship.

Centennial, CO, February 26, 2020 --(



Together with her daughters, Taylor and Bailey, Gina has created an incredible workspace with gorgeous “house-shaped” offices, desks that sit under a pergola lit up like a beautiful backyard patio, large conference rooms, cozy conversation spaces, coffee, herbal tea, and healthy snacks, podcast and media rooms, and even meditation or nap rooms. The workspace also includes a mom’s nursing room, a children’s play area, and bathrooms that don’t hide tampons and hairspray.



The workspace also offers memberships that include move-in ready private offices, a dedicated desk where members can be assured they’ll have their own workspace to return to each day in the dedicated desk areas, a hot desk which includes unlimited monthly access to their beautiful open spaces or simply purchase a drop-in pass in the name of convenience.



While the amenities and workspaces are impressive, The Village Workspace also has several conference room options with everything from boardrooms to huddle rooms. Other amenities include copy and print services, a dog-friendly environment, a podcast and media room, free parking, a fitness room, high-speed internet, and more. They are currently offering tours of the space before the grand opening on March 1. To schedule a tour, visit them online at thevillageworkspace.com.



About The Village Workspace: The Village coworking space in the Denver Tech Center provides an inspiring space for professionals to get their best work done. From private offices and a large coffee bar to hang out in to nap rooms and a kid’s playroom - they’ve created a space where everyone will feel like they belong. To learn more about The Village Workspace, visit them online at thevillageworkspace.com. Centennial, CO, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- When Gina Schreck first envisioned her ideal work environment, thoughts came to mind of a place to belong. A space that women can walk into and feel safe, encouraged, and even celebrated. The Village Workspace has been a dream in the making for the past 7 years and is about to come to fruition on March 1, 2020, in the Denver Tech Center.Together with her daughters, Taylor and Bailey, Gina has created an incredible workspace with gorgeous “house-shaped” offices, desks that sit under a pergola lit up like a beautiful backyard patio, large conference rooms, cozy conversation spaces, coffee, herbal tea, and healthy snacks, podcast and media rooms, and even meditation or nap rooms. The workspace also includes a mom’s nursing room, a children’s play area, and bathrooms that don’t hide tampons and hairspray.The workspace also offers memberships that include move-in ready private offices, a dedicated desk where members can be assured they’ll have their own workspace to return to each day in the dedicated desk areas, a hot desk which includes unlimited monthly access to their beautiful open spaces or simply purchase a drop-in pass in the name of convenience.While the amenities and workspaces are impressive, The Village Workspace also has several conference room options with everything from boardrooms to huddle rooms. Other amenities include copy and print services, a dog-friendly environment, a podcast and media room, free parking, a fitness room, high-speed internet, and more. They are currently offering tours of the space before the grand opening on March 1. To schedule a tour, visit them online at thevillageworkspace.com.About The Village Workspace: The Village coworking space in the Denver Tech Center provides an inspiring space for professionals to get their best work done. From private offices and a large coffee bar to hang out in to nap rooms and a kid’s playroom - they’ve created a space where everyone will feel like they belong. To learn more about The Village Workspace, visit them online at thevillageworkspace.com. Contact Information The Village Workspace

Jolene Rheault

720-237-9831



thevillageworkspace.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Village Workspace