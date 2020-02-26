INFINITI HR with JV PrimeAxess Reap Significant Benefits as Quad M Solutions Updates 2020 Business Developments at OpenAxess Staffing Subsidiary

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infiniti HR Press Release

Burtonsville, MD, February 26, 2020 --(



OpenAxess provides an employer of record (EOR-staffing company) solution to providing independent contractors, "gig economy" workers, entrepreneurs, and small group employers quality comprehensive major medical health insurance and employee benefit options. OpenAxess will provide these customers a one-stop shop for managing employment filings, but especially providing affordable major medical comprehensive health insurance (at rates 15-50% less expensive including tax savings) benefits. Quad M Solutions, Inc. believes their health insurance solution will enable OpenAxess to be vastly unique in its ability to service a market, some say is nearly 60 million US individuals, who are working for themselves as independent contractors.



This new staffing company solution enables the individual to be an employee of the staffing company and staffed back to their company. This allows the staffing company to provide all its employees with affordable health insurance benefits as a larger company, while providing the staffed client to continue having its workers acting as independent contractors through their ownership entities. Their entities continue to act, operate, and receive all the benefits as they are the owners of these entities.



Pat Dileo, chief executive officer of Quad M Solutions said, “We developed OpenAxess staffing company to include the Quad M Solutions, Inc.’s proprietary products to benefit from and complement our recent JV with INFINITI HR, called PrimeAxess, in marketing to the franchisees of INFINITI’s PEO franchisor customers. These are businesses with many having less than four or five employees who cannot receive adequate corporate group employer health insurance benefits. We will coordinate with INFINITI HR to actively market to this new market sector never before coordinated by INFINITI HR’s traditional PEO business enterprise.”



Independent contractors and "gig economy" workers have been growing 500% faster than regular W-2 employees over the last decade. According to a recent index provided by Google informatics, some of the industries with the highest self-employment businesses are: Dentists: 132,120; Ground Maintenance Workers (i.e. landscapers): 1,165,745; Farmers: 679,338; Writers, Authors, Editors, and Photographers: 242,969; Real Estate Brokers and Agents: 219,440; Lawyers: 295,458. These are just some of the sectors Quad M Solutions, Inc. and INFINITI HR feels gives rise to the growth ahead for its staffing companies OpenAxess and PrimeAxess. There are many other industries where a large component of their workers are independent contractors and self-employed. Traditionally, many of these workers have been buying their health insurance with after tax dollars. Quad M and INFINITI HR’s solutions allows these workers to use pre-tax dollars to pay health insurance and benefit premiums with savings of 10% to as much as 50%. Quad M and INFINITI HR believe it offers the first real solution today without any need for change in law to lead the "gig economy" worker in a national movement providing them affordable and sustainable health insurance benefits.



