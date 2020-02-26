PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
BYD Helps #ElectrifyAnaheim with Delivery of Electric Buses


Los Angeles, CA, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BYD announced it completed delivery of two K7M 30-foot battery-electric buses to Anaheim Resort Transportation (ART) in Anaheim, Calif. The buses will help serve ART’s 9 million annual riders, which includes guests of Disneyland and other Anaheim attractions.

Another 40 clean-energy electric BYD buses are scheduled to be delivered to ART this year. The BYD buses will help ART reach its goal of having a 50% electrified fleet by the end of 2020, as part of the #ElectrifyAnaheim initiative. At that time, ART will have one of the largest zero-emissions bus fleets in America.

The buses were manufactured at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, Calif. by members of the Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation (SMART) Union, Local 105.

“We applaud ART for its bold action in fighting climate change,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “We are excited about our continued partnership with Anaheim Resort Transportation and their commitment to Anaheim’s residents and visitors.”

About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Jim Skeen/media relations specialist
jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365
Contact Information
BYD
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
Contact
byd.com

