Operation Food Search Named a Top Place for Women to Work

The Women's Foundation of Greater St. Louis recognizes nonprofit for demonstrating a strong commitment to workplace gender equity.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, was recently recognized by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis (WFSTL) as a top place for women to work in its third annual “Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard.” The Scorecard is the area’s only initiative incentivizing and educating employers to create workplaces where women can thrive. OFS was recognized as one of only 17 St. Louis employers demonstrating excellence in four areas of workplace gender equity—leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention.“It is truly an honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization for the balance we bring to our workplace,” said OFS’s Executive Director Kristen Wild. “Our agency embraces fair-mindedness when it comes to employment, and the Scorecard acknowledgment reflects our overall pursuit of gender equality.”The Women in the Workplace Scorecard recognizes 17 small, medium and large companies in the St. Louis region who showed a strong commitment to women in the workplace through measurable outcomes, key policies and best practices, including demonstrating results with women in a minimum of 27 percent of top leadership roles; a minimum of 25 percent of women in the top 10 percent of the most highly compensated employees; a starting wage higher than the Missouri minimum wage; and family-friendly flexible work policies and recruitment and retention programs targeted at advancing women.“Operation Food Search, recognized for efforts throughout 2019, has demonstrated a strong commitment to women in the workplace, and OFS’s achievements in making careers sustainable for working families are to be commended,” said Lisa Weingarth, executive director of WFSTL. “With local unemployment rates continuing to decrease, it’s more important than ever for area employers to improve their policies and practices to recruit, retain and advance women.”Unlike most “Best Places to Work” reports that rely on employee opinion surveys, the Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard looked at objective criteria and outcomes. Through a blind data review process by a six-person panel, the Scorecard evaluates company employment practices and their impact on gender diversity. Designated organizational representatives were asked to answer specific questions based on existing policies, practices or employee data.Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

