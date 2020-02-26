Food Service Supplier PacknWood Launches New Eco-Friendly Bamboo Fiber Takeout Packaging

Press Releases PacknWood Press Release

New York, NY, February 26, 2020



The compostable round takeout containers are made from cardboard made from bamboo fiber, which is highly renewable and sustainable over the long term. The round boxes are biodegradable and compostable so takeout packaging will be able to naturally disappear, unlike other salad containers made from plastic or styrofoam.



The bamboo fiber takeout boxes can be used for buffets, takeout orders, and food delivery services. It is a grease-resistant container, which means that the salad dressing will not penetrate through the box.



The three sizes are now available to order on www.PacknWood.com. The 24 oz (210PCPLA750), 32 oz. (210PCPLA1500), and 50 oz. (210PCPLA1000) containers can hold both large single portions or family-sized portions of food. Matching lids will be available for the containers through the catalog or website starting in April 2020.



About PacknWood



Adam Merran

(201) 604-3840



www.packnwood.com



