PacknWood to Sell Mini Kraft Cardboard Pizza Boxes for Restaurants, Caterers, and Food Delivery Companies

New York, NY, February 26, 2020 --(



The new Mini Kraft Cardboard Pizza Boxes are made from sturdy Kraft cardboard that can be recycled and is considered biodegradable. The small 3.5” by 3.5” size can be utilized in a variety of applications, including mini pizzas, cookies, and other treats. The new SKU is 210MNPIZZKR.



The Mini Kraft Cardboard Pizza Boxes can be used by caterers, hotels, and special event facilities to give away as favors to event attendees, such as a warm cookie or the unprepared ingredients to make a mini pizza at home. The plain, brown box easily matches the other colors or decorations of the event. Stickers or seals can be used with the box to customize it with a company’s branding.



“These Mini Kraft Cardboard Pizza Boxes are fun and versatile,” says Adam Merran, Chief Executive Officer of PacknWood USA. “We’ve experienced demand for such items from many of our customers who want to increase the per ticket sale of food in their restaurant and delivery orders by adding small to-go dessert options, such as warm cookies. They’re also perfect for pizzerias who want to add kids pizza sizes or personal made-to-order pies.”



For more information about the Mini Kraft Cardboard Pizza Box, look for SKU 210MNPIZZKR on the PacknWood website or check out the product page at: https://www.packnwood.com/product/210MNPIZZKR/Mini-Kraft-Cardboard-Pizza-Box---3.5-x-3.5-x-0.8.html?cid=



About PacknWood



About PacknWood

PacknWood USA is a leader in eco-friendly reusable and single use food service products. Located in New York City, PacknWood is the American and British brand of First Pack, a French company with a more than 35 year history of selling safe, value-forward, and environmentally friendly products. The company utilizes a strong international supply network to source high quality, eco-friendly, and fashionable tableware, bakery packaging, and restaurant staples to bakeries, supermarkets, catering companies, restaurants, grocery stores, and hotels. To learn more about PacknWood products, call (201) 604-3840, go to www.packnwood.com, or make an appointment to visit the showroom located at 213 W 35th Street, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Contact Information PacknWood

Adam Merran

(201) 604-3840

www.packnwood.com

