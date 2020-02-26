Press Releases PacknWood Press Release

Receive press releases from PacknWood: By Email RSS Feeds: PacknWood Food Service Supplier to Sell Eco-Friendly Brown Sugarcane Pulp Containers

New York, NY, February 26, 2020 --(



Brown sugarcane pulp is a natural byproduct of harvesting sugarcane, which makes it a very sustainable process. It is a dry and fibrous residue left behind from crushed sugarcane once the juice is extracted. Its brown and almost rustic appearance complements any restaurant or hotel theme. Takeout containers made from brown sugarcane pulp is compostable, biodegradable, and made using CO2 neutral practices.



The new line consists of 7 SKUs of rectangular containers, round bowls, and lids in different sizes. The new products are:



Brown Sugarcane Pulp Rectangular Container, 25 oz (210APUREC750BR)



Brown Sugarcane Pulp Rectangular Container, 34 oz (210APUREC1000BR)



Brown Sugarcane Rectangular Container, 40 oz (210APUREC1200BR)



Sugarcane Brown Pulp Round Bowl, 24 oz (210APUPK24BR)



Sugarcane Brown Pulp Round Bowl, 32 oz (210APUPK32BR)



Sugarcane Brown Pulp Round Bowl, 40 oz (210APUPK40BR)



Brown Sugarcane Pulp Rectangular Lid (210APURL1001BR)



These brown sugarcane pulp containers are ideal for hotels, food delivery services, poolside dining, buffets, takeout, and restaurants. They won’t break down during use and can keep food securely contained. Combined with PacknWood’s tamperproof seals, these containers can be used for orders placed through UberEats and GrubHub.



According to Adam Merran, CEO at PacknWood USA, “Sugarcane pulp is a highly sustainable and eco-friendly material to make takeout containers from. It’s compostable and biodegradable. We’re proud to continue offering the latest and best eco-friendly single use food service solutions on the market.”



For more information about the Brown Sugarcane Pulp containers, buyers can contact PacknWood’s customer service through the 24/7 chat or by calling (201) 604-3840 to speak with a sales representative. Orders can be placed directly through the website at www.packnwood.com.



About PacknWood



PacknWood USA is a leader in eco-friendly reusable and single use food service products. Located in New York City, PacknWood is the American and British brand of First Pack, a French company with a more than 35 year history of selling safe, value-forward, and environmentally friendly products. The company utilizes a strong international supply network to source high quality, eco-friendly, and fashionable tableware, bakery packaging, and restaurant staples to bakeries, supermarkets, catering companies, restaurants, grocery stores, and hotels. To learn more about PacknWood products, call (201) 604-3840, go to www.packnwood.com, or make an appointment to visit the showroom located at 213 W 35th Street, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10001. New York, NY, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PacknWood is proud to announce its newest line of eco-friendly brown sugarcane pulp containers.Brown sugarcane pulp is a natural byproduct of harvesting sugarcane, which makes it a very sustainable process. It is a dry and fibrous residue left behind from crushed sugarcane once the juice is extracted. Its brown and almost rustic appearance complements any restaurant or hotel theme. Takeout containers made from brown sugarcane pulp is compostable, biodegradable, and made using CO2 neutral practices.The new line consists of 7 SKUs of rectangular containers, round bowls, and lids in different sizes. The new products are:Brown Sugarcane Pulp Rectangular Container, 25 oz (210APUREC750BR)Brown Sugarcane Pulp Rectangular Container, 34 oz (210APUREC1000BR)Brown Sugarcane Rectangular Container, 40 oz (210APUREC1200BR)Sugarcane Brown Pulp Round Bowl, 24 oz (210APUPK24BR)Sugarcane Brown Pulp Round Bowl, 32 oz (210APUPK32BR)Sugarcane Brown Pulp Round Bowl, 40 oz (210APUPK40BR)Brown Sugarcane Pulp Rectangular Lid (210APURL1001BR)These brown sugarcane pulp containers are ideal for hotels, food delivery services, poolside dining, buffets, takeout, and restaurants. They won’t break down during use and can keep food securely contained. Combined with PacknWood’s tamperproof seals, these containers can be used for orders placed through UberEats and GrubHub.According to Adam Merran, CEO at PacknWood USA, “Sugarcane pulp is a highly sustainable and eco-friendly material to make takeout containers from. It’s compostable and biodegradable. We’re proud to continue offering the latest and best eco-friendly single use food service solutions on the market.”For more information about the Brown Sugarcane Pulp containers, buyers can contact PacknWood’s customer service through the 24/7 chat or by calling (201) 604-3840 to speak with a sales representative. Orders can be placed directly through the website at www.packnwood.com.About PacknWoodPacknWood USA is a leader in eco-friendly reusable and single use food service products. Located in New York City, PacknWood is the American and British brand of First Pack, a French company with a more than 35 year history of selling safe, value-forward, and environmentally friendly products. The company utilizes a strong international supply network to source high quality, eco-friendly, and fashionable tableware, bakery packaging, and restaurant staples to bakeries, supermarkets, catering companies, restaurants, grocery stores, and hotels. To learn more about PacknWood products, call (201) 604-3840, go to www.packnwood.com, or make an appointment to visit the showroom located at 213 W 35th Street, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Contact Information PacknWood

Adam Merran

(201) 604-3840



www.packnwood.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PacknWood