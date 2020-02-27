Press Releases Skin Beauty Pal Press Release

Receive press releases from Skin Beauty Pal: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Doctor Pvt. Ltd. Has Launched an AI Based Skin Care App – Skin Beauty Pal

Digital Doctor Pvt. Ltd., a Delhi based company, has launched an AI-based skincare app, “Skin Beauty Pal,” that connects the users directly with India’s top dermatologists and caters to their skin-related concerns.

New Delhi, India, February 27, 2020 --(



Features of Skin Beauty Pal App -

By downloading the app, one gets access to skin health solutions including free skin enhancement plans, online consultation with well experienced dermatologists, skin reports from dermatologists, genuine skin care articles written by skin specialists and doctors. Along with skin solutions, a user also get access to useful information such as UV/ Sunburn calculator, weather status, etc., and furthermore, like astrology predictions for fun.



Established in 2017, Digital Doctor is a Taiwanese multinational company specializing in IT support, game application and app development. is constantly improving the quality to serve the clients better by usage of modern technology with timely and quality deliveries and experienced workforce New Delhi, India, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Skin Beauty Pal is a one-stop-app for skincare solutions using artificial intelligence and image recognition, to identify various skin conditions by taking selfie. Once a user clicks a selfie through the app, it identifies skin pores, wrinkles, spots, skin uniformity, skin smoothness, and skin age, allowing the user to get personalized skin solutions. Designed for Indians, this app offers online consultation and regular follow-ups with India’s top dermatologists. It is accessible on both Android play store and iOS app store now.Features of Skin Beauty Pal App -By downloading the app, one gets access to skin health solutions including free skin enhancement plans, online consultation with well experienced dermatologists, skin reports from dermatologists, genuine skin care articles written by skin specialists and doctors. Along with skin solutions, a user also get access to useful information such as UV/ Sunburn calculator, weather status, etc., and furthermore, like astrology predictions for fun.Established in 2017, Digital Doctor is a Taiwanese multinational company specializing in IT support, game application and app development. is constantly improving the quality to serve the clients better by usage of modern technology with timely and quality deliveries and experienced workforce Contact Information Skin Beauty Pal

Mr. Grant Kuo

+886 988 336 522



https://skinbeautypal.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Skin Beauty Pal