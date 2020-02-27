Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration Opens for Military Space USA 2020

SMi Group’s Military Space USA conference will return to Los Angeles on 9th – 10th June 2020 to explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space.

Los Angeles, CA, February 27, 2020 --(



With the US DoD pushing the acquisition of the next generation of space capability up its agenda to stay ahead of near-peer adversaries in what is widely expected to be the next major warfighting domain. Military Space USA will explore how rapid prototyping, requirement setting and procurement have become keystone policies, now highlighted by programmes such as SMC 2.0 and AFRL’s innovation pitch days.



The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom1



Presentation Highlights:



· Dr Mir Sadat, Director, National Security Council, Executive Office of The President / The White House, presenting on: Space in A New Era of Great Power Competition



· Colonel Ryan J Gulden, Capability Integrator, SATCOM, SMC/ZAC SATCOM, US Space Force presenting on: SMC’s SATCOM Enterprise



· Mr Derek Tournear, Director, Space Development Agency, presenting on: SDA’s priorities for the Delivery of Future Space



· Captain Roger Anderson, Deputy PM, Air Force Space Accelerator, US Air Force, presenting on: Utilising Innovation to Streamline Multi-Domain Operations



Key Reasons to Attend:



· Learn from a variety of AFSPACE stakeholders about the ongoing SMC 2.0 reorganizational efforts and how rapid acquisition is changing approaches to space



· Listen to key allied partners and explore where opportunities for partnerships moving forward can be developed



· Explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space including SMC 2.0, Accelerator Programmes, Blackjack and more



For more information and to register online, please visit http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom1



With over 140 attendees from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry, Military Space USA will provide a fantastic opportunity to network with key personnel and stakeholders within the space domain.



Military Space USA

9th – 10th June 2020

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sponsor: Hughes

Exhibitor: XTAR



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Los Angeles, CA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are proud to announce the return of the 2nd annual Military Space USA Conference and Exhibition, taking place at the Renaissance Hotel, Los Angeles, on the 9th–10th June, with a brand-new Disruptive Technology Focus Day on the 8th June 2020.With the US DoD pushing the acquisition of the next generation of space capability up its agenda to stay ahead of near-peer adversaries in what is widely expected to be the next major warfighting domain. Military Space USA will explore how rapid prototyping, requirement setting and procurement have become keystone policies, now highlighted by programmes such as SMC 2.0 and AFRL’s innovation pitch days.The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom1Presentation Highlights:· Dr Mir Sadat, Director, National Security Council, Executive Office of The President / The White House, presenting on: Space in A New Era of Great Power Competition· Colonel Ryan J Gulden, Capability Integrator, SATCOM, SMC/ZAC SATCOM, US Space Force presenting on: SMC’s SATCOM Enterprise· Mr Derek Tournear, Director, Space Development Agency, presenting on: SDA’s priorities for the Delivery of Future Space· Captain Roger Anderson, Deputy PM, Air Force Space Accelerator, US Air Force, presenting on: Utilising Innovation to Streamline Multi-Domain OperationsKey Reasons to Attend:· Learn from a variety of AFSPACE stakeholders about the ongoing SMC 2.0 reorganizational efforts and how rapid acquisition is changing approaches to space· Listen to key allied partners and explore where opportunities for partnerships moving forward can be developed· Explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space including SMC 2.0, Accelerator Programmes, Blackjack and moreFor more information and to register online, please visit http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom1With over 140 attendees from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry, Military Space USA will provide a fantastic opportunity to network with key personnel and stakeholders within the space domain.Military Space USA9th – 10th June 2020Los Angeles, CA, USAGold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman CorporationSponsor: HughesExhibitor: XTARTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend