Registration Opens for Military Space USA 2020

)-- SMi Group are proud to announce the return of the 2nd annual Military Space USA Conference and Exhibition, taking place at the Renaissance Hotel, Los Angeles, on the 9th–10th June, with a brand-new Disruptive Technology Focus Day on the 8th June 2020.
With the US DoD pushing the acquisition of the next generation of space capability up its agenda to stay ahead of near-peer adversaries in what is widely expected to be the next major warfighting domain. Military Space USA will explore how rapid prototyping, requirement setting and procurement have become keystone policies, now highlighted by programmes such as SMC 2.0 and AFRL’s innovation pitch days.
The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom1
Presentation Highlights:
· Dr Mir Sadat, Director, National Security Council, Executive Office of The President / The White House, presenting on: Space in A New Era of Great Power Competition
· Colonel Ryan J Gulden, Capability Integrator, SATCOM, SMC/ZAC SATCOM, US Space Force presenting on: SMC’s SATCOM Enterprise
· Mr Derek Tournear, Director, Space Development Agency, presenting on: SDA’s priorities for the Delivery of Future Space
· Captain Roger Anderson, Deputy PM, Air Force Space Accelerator, US Air Force, presenting on: Utilising Innovation to Streamline Multi-Domain Operations
Key Reasons to Attend:
· Learn from a variety of AFSPACE stakeholders about the ongoing SMC 2.0 reorganizational efforts and how rapid acquisition is changing approaches to space
· Listen to key allied partners and explore where opportunities for partnerships moving forward can be developed
· Explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space including SMC 2.0, Accelerator Programmes, Blackjack and more
For more information and to register online, please visit http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom1
With over 140 attendees from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry, Military Space USA will provide a fantastic opportunity to network with key personnel and stakeholders within the space domain.
Military Space USA
9th – 10th June 2020
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman Corporation
Sponsor: Hughes
Exhibitor: XTAR
