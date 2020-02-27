With a Focus on Sustainability, Denim Show to Kick Off Its First Edition in Mumbai Soon

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

The one-of-its-kind exhibition on denim industry will be held alongside Gartex Texprocess India 2020 in Mumbai from March 19-21.

Mumbai, India, February 27, 2020 --(



The Indian denim industry currently stands at $3.6 billion, and has been growing at a CAGR of 9% over the last 5 years, as per DMA. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% in the next five years. This holds a lot of promise for stakeholders who are looking at expanding their business as Denim Show will provide them incomparable opportunities for networking and forging business contacts. To be organised in collaboration with Denim Manufacturers’ Association (DMA), the Show will see coming together of suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, designers and other stakeholders in the denim and allied industry.



While furthering the interests of entire denim manufacturing value-chain, Denim Show will offer immense opportunities for buyers to connect with brands and avail new sourcing options. It will also facilitate visitors in understanding the dynamics of this segment owing to the presence of diverse exhibitors and various other noteworthy attractions at the show.



Adding more value to Denim Show, there will be a unique workshop highlighting the concept of sustainability by promoting the use of Neelpattra, the natural indigo dye, in the denim industry. The workshop aptly named "NEELPATH – the journey of natural indigo," will enable visitors to get a taste of the natural dyeing process through live demonstration by selected artisans. It will give them an insight into the benefits of using natural indigo dye, especially if they wish to move towards eco-friendly manufacturing processes.



The workshop will offer a glimpse into the process of dye extraction from indigo plant, activation of dye as well as ways to source this essential raw material. The aim of Neelvrat, the NGO leading the workshop, and Gartex Texprocess India is to “create a platform where like-minded enthusiasts, from natural dye and fabric manufacturers to artisans, and from the designers to the shoppers, can join hands and take a giant leap towards sustainable living through (natural) Indigo.” The workshop will be a huge attraction for fashionistas, bloggers, influencers and icons who are involved in eco-friendly fashion, along with pro-nature businesses and organisations, and designers working with natural materials. It will also target the promotion of eco friendly lifestyle to attract creators, designers, shoppers and connoisseurs from a wider spectra including architects and interior designers.



Denim Show will benefit denim fabricators, manufacturers, denim designers, merchandisers, apparel brands, fabric sourcing teams from top apparel brands, export houses and buying houses.



Denim Show will be held from March 19-21, 2020 at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.



Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.denimshow.com/



