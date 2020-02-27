Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Czech Armed Forces and Hungarian Defence Forces to Speak at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe

SMi Reports: Agenda updates released for Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference.

Prague, Czech Republic, February 27, 2020



The conference will also provide a critical insight into what capabilities are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation. With that said, delegates will have the chance to meet and network with key programme managers, capability directors and operational commanders from the armed forces.



Future Armoured Vehicles CEE are pleased to have two new additions to its agenda such as:



Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division , Czech Armed Forces on "Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces" discussing:



• Utilising modern IFV capabilities to evolve the Czech Armed Forces into a highly lethal and manoeuvrable fighting force

• Progressing Czech armoured vehicle programmes for maximum force efficiency

• Modernising Czech Land Force doctrine to fully exploit armoured assets on the battlefield



Brigadier General Gábor Lőrincz, Commander of the HDF 25th "Klapka György" Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces on ‘Generating Effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026’ discussing:



• Zrinyi 2026 Development Programme and the implications for armoured vehicle capability in Hungary

• Working with international partners to deliver modern combat capabilities

• Survivability and lethality concepts for the Zrinyi armoured vehicle platforms

• Acquisition of Leopard 2A7 Platforms to enhance armoured fighting vehicle capabilities



High Profile Regional Speakers include:



Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces

Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD

Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces

Brigadier General Gabor Lorincz, Commander of 25th Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces

Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces

Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces

Colonel Jaroslav Kozubek, Head of Department, Land Force Training Development, Czech Armed Forces

Lieutenant Colonel Vojko Sotlar, Chief Of Infantry Combat Development Section, Slovenian Army General Staff

Major Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence Forces



Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference

18th-19th May 2020

Prague, Czech Republic



Proudly Sponsored by: Gold sponsor - Rheinmetall



Sponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at the event, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



