Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CompuData Press Release

Receive press releases from CompuData: By Email RSS Feeds: CEO of CompuData Joins the Board of Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs

Bringing 30 years of experience and leadership helping businesses scale to AWE.

Philadelphia, PA, February 27, 2020 --(



“Angela is a pioneer in business technology while helping companies scale for growth and we are excited to welcome her to AWE’s board of directors,” said Rose Cook, President of AWE. “We know her extensive experience in building businesses across both developed and emerging markets as well as her passion for helping women succeed, will be extremely valuable to the AWE board.”



Angela is actively involved in the Philadelphia business community as a member of the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), Birthing of Giants Fellowship Program, Forbes Technology Council, Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Inc Business Owners Council, the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT), and the Philadelphia Business Journal Leadership Trust.



“I am honored to join the board of AWE and become a part of this powerful network that helps businesses founded by women advance and make an impact in the marketplace,” stated Angela Nadeau, CEO of CompuData. “As a proud advocate of women in technology, Angela shares her expertise and thought leadership as an occasional contributor to Forbes Technology Council, Small Business Trends, The VAR Guy, Philadelphia Business Journal and additional platforms. She was recently profiled by Susan Rocco’s radio show, “Women to Watch” and was a guest on Executive Leaders Radio.



As the CEO of CompuData, Angela is responsible for facilitating the operations of the company from market development and strategic planning to building client relationships and empowering employees, all of which keep CompuData on the cutting edge of innovation.



About CompuData, Inc.

CompuData is a women owned business and leading Business Technology Company and Partner for Cloud Hosting, ERP Solutions, IT Security and Managed IT Services. With nearly five decades as a business technology innovator, CompuData offers an unparalleled spectrum of Accounting Financial Software and IT solutions that are fundamental to business operational growth, efficiency and profitability. Helping businesses transform their operational flow and infrastructure to offer more flexible, scalable and secure environment through our exceptional people and strategic processes. For more information call 800-223-3282.



About AWE

The Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) leads the mid-Atlantic region in advancing high-growth businesses founded by women. Through its powerful network, access to funding, and community of role models, AWE identifies companies with the potential to scale and helps them grow. We are proud of our members who have founded innovative ventures that have resulted in significant growth and economic impact. For more information, email awe@phillyawe.org. Philadelphia, PA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CompuData, Inc today announced, Angela Nadeau, CEO joins the board of Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE). With over 30 years of experience, Angela has leveraged her extensive knowledge of business technology solutions to advise thousands of businesses, enabling growth by driving their operations forward.“Angela is a pioneer in business technology while helping companies scale for growth and we are excited to welcome her to AWE’s board of directors,” said Rose Cook, President of AWE. “We know her extensive experience in building businesses across both developed and emerging markets as well as her passion for helping women succeed, will be extremely valuable to the AWE board.”Angela is actively involved in the Philadelphia business community as a member of the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), Birthing of Giants Fellowship Program, Forbes Technology Council, Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Inc Business Owners Council, the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT), and the Philadelphia Business Journal Leadership Trust.“I am honored to join the board of AWE and become a part of this powerful network that helps businesses founded by women advance and make an impact in the marketplace,” stated Angela Nadeau, CEO of CompuData. “As a proud advocate of women in technology, Angela shares her expertise and thought leadership as an occasional contributor to Forbes Technology Council, Small Business Trends, The VAR Guy, Philadelphia Business Journal and additional platforms. She was recently profiled by Susan Rocco’s radio show, “Women to Watch” and was a guest on Executive Leaders Radio.As the CEO of CompuData, Angela is responsible for facilitating the operations of the company from market development and strategic planning to building client relationships and empowering employees, all of which keep CompuData on the cutting edge of innovation.About CompuData, Inc.CompuData is a women owned business and leading Business Technology Company and Partner for Cloud Hosting, ERP Solutions, IT Security and Managed IT Services. With nearly five decades as a business technology innovator, CompuData offers an unparalleled spectrum of Accounting Financial Software and IT solutions that are fundamental to business operational growth, efficiency and profitability. Helping businesses transform their operational flow and infrastructure to offer more flexible, scalable and secure environment through our exceptional people and strategic processes. For more information call 800-223-3282.About AWEThe Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) leads the mid-Atlantic region in advancing high-growth businesses founded by women. Through its powerful network, access to funding, and community of role models, AWE identifies companies with the potential to scale and helps them grow. We are proud of our members who have founded innovative ventures that have resulted in significant growth and economic impact. For more information, email awe@phillyawe.org. Contact Information CompuData

Debbie Pfeiffer

215-969-1000



compudata.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CompuData Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend