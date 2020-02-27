CrowdReviews Partners with Connected Retail Announce: Connected Retail Experiences and StartmeupHK Festival 2020 New Dates

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CrowdReviews.com Press Release

Naples, FL, February 27, 2020 --



The decision to reschedule Connected Retail Experiences is because of the Coronavirus. The new dates reflect the commitment of the organisers, Bailey Communications, to ensure that the event achieves its objective of being the leading retail technology conference and expo for the region. Bailey Communications will continue to work with the event partners, both globally and in Hong Kong, to bring together senior retail thought-leaders and innovators at Connected Retail Experiences. At Connected Retail Experiences visitors will benefit from the world-class content programme, meeting leading solution providers and hearing case studies of inspirational start-ups.



Strong support from Invest HK, KPMG, Ogilvy, FITCH, Microsoft, HSBC and all of the other stakeholders has been received for the new dates of Connected Retail Experiences. A revised programme is planned to be released in the coming days and tickets will go back on sale shortly thereafter.



CRE conference organiser and CEO of Bailey communications, Stuart Bailey commented, “We anticipate that there will be plenty of new information and analysis to share at the rescheduled Connected Retail Experiences. Over the past few weeks the Coronavirus has taken its toll on traditional offline shopping channels where sales have fallen so dramatically that some stores have decided to close until further notice. However online retail has seen a massive surge both in Hong Kong and across Asia. Online grocery retailer HKTV Mall revealed that sales on its site are up 64.7 per cent from January last year and up nearly 20 per cent since December. If we take Dr Maxwell Maltz’s assertion that it takes 21-days to form a new habit then it could mean that the balance between off-line and on-line sales has shifted for good and that the age of Omni-Channel Experience has finally begun in earnest.”



What are Connected Retail Brand Experiences? They are the customer-centric experiences, based on how customers approach shopping with no limitations by channel. Connected Retail Experiences will build on past retail events but contain more than just the usual keynote presentations and panel discussions. Delegates will be included in the event as an active participant and expected to take part in hands-on workshops, contribute to discussions and dive deep into the purpose behind the brand and the job they do.



Connected Retail Experiences is created with eight closely connected and overlapping themes which after the day and a half duration of the event will have delegates leaving the venue with a new perspective and actionable changes to implement in their role and daily lives.



The eight themes are:



Connected Insights Connected Data Connected Strategy Connected Experience

Connected Stories Connected People Connected Purpose Connected Sustainability



Connected Retail Experiences is part of an action-packed week of StartmeupHK events that in 2019 drew a record 17,000+ delegates, 300+ speakers and 400+ exhibitors, from over 54 countries/territories, to share ideas, make connections and define the trends and technologies of the future. Connected Retail Experiences will be a multi-format event including a plenary conference, demonstrations, a pitch stage, round-table discussions and a digital business matching platform.



About Bailey Communications Hong Kong

Bailey Communications HK is a full service professional exhibition and event organiser based in Hong Kong. The focus of Bailey Communications HK is on developing quality events for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on how technology can assist in matching buyers and sellers so that real business objectives are met; Bailey Communications HK build smart events designed for the future.



About InvestHK

InvestHK is the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and Mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong. It provides free advice and customised services for overseas and Mainland companies. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.



About StartmeupHK

StartmeupHK is an initiative by InvestHK aimed at helping founders of innovative and scalable startups from overseas to set up or expand in Hong Kong. Our website startmeup.hk is a one-stop portal to Hong Kong’s startup community. If you are interested in starting your entrepreneurial journey in Hong Kong, please email startmeuphk@investhk.gov.hk for further discussion



Media Enquiry’s

Ms. Ivy Lau, General Manager, Bailey Communications Hong Kong

Tel: 3703 3881

