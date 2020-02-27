Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Receive press releases from Keyfactor: By Email RSS Feeds: Keyfactor Announces IoT Security Integrations Supporting Crypto-Agility at Scale

WolfSSL Partnership Allows Device Manufacturers to Create and Maintain Unique IoT Identities on Embedded Devices

Cleveland, OH, February 27, 2020 --(



Recent research analyzed IoT device vulnerabilities, emphasizing inherent design constraints and limited entropy as critical factors contributing to IoT device security risks. Solid yet flexible cryptographic libraries are critical in ensuring embedded and connected IoT devices can scale with evolving security requirements and best practices.



“Establishing critical trust at design and over time is complex for device manufacturers juggling multiple mass-production product lines,” said Mark Thompson, vice president of product at Keyfactor. “Assigning a unique identity to every device hardens its overall security and ability to securely install firmware and software updates. But creating and maintaining unique identities is a challenge for manufacturers making millions of devices. Combining full-featured, easy-to-use cryptographic libraries with a solid Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform makes IoT security at scale manageable and achievable.”



The integration combines wolfSSL crypto libraries with Keyfactor PKI-as-a-Service and certificate lifecycle management to secure next gen connected IoT devices. Keyfactor® Control enables device designers and manufacturers to leverage technology and PKI to continuously replace, manage and update cryptography on IoT devices, while wolfSSL SSL/TLS libraries support resource constrained IoT systems across industrial control systems, medical devices and connected vehicles.



“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Keyfactor and our joint customers,” said Todd Ouska, chief technical officer at wolfSSL. “It makes a world of good sense that we work with Keyfactor to support market and technology needs. WolfSSL’s TLS and cryptography, which leads the FIPS market for government consumers, the automotive market for MISRA users and DO-178 for avionics markets, is also the best tested and most performant product for anyone going into deployment at scale. Couple that with Keyfactor, and you get the best possible security solution.”



WolfSSL and Keyfactor will introduce the partnership and integration at 4:00pm on February 25th and 26th in the South Hall at Booth #3211 at RSAC in San Francisco.



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to escape the exposure epidemic – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.



Contacts

Keyfactor Media Contact

Sarah Hance

sarah.hance@keyfactor.com

216.785.2291



MRB Public Relations Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo

atuzzo@mrb-pr.com 732.758.1100 Cleveland, OH, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keyfactor, the leader in securing digital identities, today announced at the RSA Conference its partnership and technology integration with SSL/TLS crypto-library provider wolfSSL. The integration provides greater security control to IoT (Internet of Things) device manufacturers at design and through a product’s lifetime.Recent research analyzed IoT device vulnerabilities, emphasizing inherent design constraints and limited entropy as critical factors contributing to IoT device security risks. Solid yet flexible cryptographic libraries are critical in ensuring embedded and connected IoT devices can scale with evolving security requirements and best practices.“Establishing critical trust at design and over time is complex for device manufacturers juggling multiple mass-production product lines,” said Mark Thompson, vice president of product at Keyfactor. “Assigning a unique identity to every device hardens its overall security and ability to securely install firmware and software updates. But creating and maintaining unique identities is a challenge for manufacturers making millions of devices. Combining full-featured, easy-to-use cryptographic libraries with a solid Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform makes IoT security at scale manageable and achievable.”The integration combines wolfSSL crypto libraries with Keyfactor PKI-as-a-Service and certificate lifecycle management to secure next gen connected IoT devices. Keyfactor® Control enables device designers and manufacturers to leverage technology and PKI to continuously replace, manage and update cryptography on IoT devices, while wolfSSL SSL/TLS libraries support resource constrained IoT systems across industrial control systems, medical devices and connected vehicles.“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Keyfactor and our joint customers,” said Todd Ouska, chief technical officer at wolfSSL. “It makes a world of good sense that we work with Keyfactor to support market and technology needs. WolfSSL’s TLS and cryptography, which leads the FIPS market for government consumers, the automotive market for MISRA users and DO-178 for avionics markets, is also the best tested and most performant product for anyone going into deployment at scale. Couple that with Keyfactor, and you get the best possible security solution.”WolfSSL and Keyfactor will introduce the partnership and integration at 4:00pm on February 25th and 26th in the South Hall at Booth #3211 at RSAC in San Francisco.About KeyfactorKeyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to escape the exposure epidemic – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.ContactsKeyfactor Media ContactSarah Hancesarah.hance@keyfactor.com216.785.2291MRB Public Relations Media ContactAngela Tuzzoatuzzo@mrb-pr.com 732.758.1100 Contact Information MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



mrb-pr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keyfactor Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend