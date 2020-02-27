Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Angelo Superior Services, Inc. to Affordable Services West Corp

Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction between Angelos Superior Services, Inc. to Affordable Services West Corp. Superior Services, Inc., is a Texas-based corporation established in 2002 by Monty Greathouse. Over the past eighteen years, Superior Services has grown from a plumbing start-up to a plumbing and HVAC entity.

Tampa, FL, February 27, 2020 --(



Benchmark International proved its value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional and national associations.



Monty Greathouse, President of Angelo Superior Services, Inc. mentioned, “Benchmark International’s team delivered on finding a buyer for my business that would carry-on the high level of service that our customers have come to expect as well as taking care of my team after the sale.”



Scott Spencer, President of Affordable Services Corp added in reference to working with Benchmark International, “I recently acquired a business in San Angelo, Texas and was assisted by Amy Alonso at Benchmark. I found her to be very responsive and diligent with all inquiries and requests and would recommend their services. Often times the Broker play the mediator during the entire process to help both parties get through all the obstacles. I highly recommend Amy.”



Deal Associate, Amy Alonso commented, “Benchmark International added value by negotiating this deal. We saw throughout the entire process that the buyer, Affordable Services West Corp, was a perfect fit who stood to benefit greatly from the experience, industry knowledge and high quality service that they would gain from the existing owner. With this knowledge, the team was able to negotiate a deal that would allow for the existing owner to successfully transition the business to a capable buyer. We wish Angelo Superior Services and Affordable Services West Corp the best of luck in their future endeavors.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Tampa, FL, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Superior Services, Inc., is a Texas-based corporation established in 2002 by Monty Greathouse. Over the past eighteen years, Superior Services has grown from a plumbing start-up to a plumbing and HVAC entity. The company became an established entity with an exceptional reputation for high-quality work and has shaped the plumbing and HVAC landscape of San Angelo, Texas and the surrounding region.Benchmark International proved its value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional and national associations.Monty Greathouse, President of Angelo Superior Services, Inc. mentioned, “Benchmark International’s team delivered on finding a buyer for my business that would carry-on the high level of service that our customers have come to expect as well as taking care of my team after the sale.”Scott Spencer, President of Affordable Services Corp added in reference to working with Benchmark International, “I recently acquired a business in San Angelo, Texas and was assisted by Amy Alonso at Benchmark. I found her to be very responsive and diligent with all inquiries and requests and would recommend their services. Often times the Broker play the mediator during the entire process to help both parties get through all the obstacles. I highly recommend Amy.”Deal Associate, Amy Alonso commented, “Benchmark International added value by negotiating this deal. We saw throughout the entire process that the buyer, Affordable Services West Corp, was a perfect fit who stood to benefit greatly from the experience, industry knowledge and high quality service that they would gain from the existing owner. With this knowledge, the team was able to negotiate a deal that would allow for the existing owner to successfully transition the business to a capable buyer. We wish Angelo Superior Services and Affordable Services West Corp the best of luck in their future endeavors.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark International:Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend