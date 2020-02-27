Historic Night at the Sanneh Foundation’s 10th Annual Gala for Goals

Press Releases The Sanneh Foundation Press Release

Largest Ever Attendance and Fundraising in Support of Minnesota Non-Profit

Saint Paul, MN, February 27, 2020 --(



In total, over 1,500 philanthropists, community leaders, organizational partners, and friends of The Sanneh Foundation helped to raise over $650,000 in funds to support Sanneh’s programs and initiatives for diverse youth and families.



The evening’s program was hosted by Christiane Cordero of WCCO, and Sanneh Board Member, Adam Gislason. Highlights of the night included remarks from the event co-chairs, CEO Jim Wolford of Atomic Data and Delta Dental of Minnesota CEO, Rodney Young. Welcome speeches from Saint Paul’s District 67B Representative Jay Xiong, and Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey helped to set the tone for the event by impressing on the attendees the importance of The Sanneh Foundation’s work and community impact. Other notable highlights of the night were an energetic dance performance by the Conway Community Center’s youth dance team, and the launch of the Girls First (G1) soccer and employment initiative supported by Allianz Life Foundation for North America.



The evening’s keynote was provided by 2019 Bush Fellow, and Founder and CEO of The Sanneh Foundation, Tony Sanneh. Sanneh drew a standing ovation, as he described the evolution of The Sanneh Foundation over the last ten years, and his goals to create social and physical environments to create a culture of health and well-being in Minnesota. “It was an honor to have so many community members in the room to celebrate 10 years of successful programs and community impact,” said Tony Sanneh, “and I am equally proud of the fact that our event is able to show the true spirit and diversity of Minnesota today.”



Kristi Hofacker

651-690-4855



www.thesannehfoundation.org



