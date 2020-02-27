SMC Corporation Exhibits at Pack Expo East in Philadelphia, March 3 - 5

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo East 2020 in Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Booth 1419, March 3 – 5 and co-sponsor the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast on March 4 (W) at 8:00 am in Room 119AB.

Noblesville, IN, February 27, 2020 --(



SMC will exhibit automation products focused on safety and controls:



EX600 Compact Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms.



JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector applications.



Wash Down SUS and Environment Resistant Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.



Wash Down Electric Actuators, LEY Series – Easy to program electric actuators that are compact, lightweight and have standard dust seal bands with flexible mounting options.



ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valves, VG342 / VP744 Series – Quickly exhaust residual air pressure in conformance to Category 3/4 and ISO13849-1 for machine safety.



Automatic Leak Detection Systems (ALDS) – Designed to detect air leakage as they occur by monitoring air flow loss on a machine or within a system instead of conducting time consuming and costly ultrasonic leak detection audits.



IZT, Low Profile Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers – Neutralize static electricity using the auto balance or feedback sensors to optimally control ion generation and distribution.



Vacuum Multi-Stage Ejectors and Cups, ZK2 and ZP3P – Provides energy conservation with 90% reduced air consumption, increased efficiency, and simplified piping in a contact manifold package complimented with FDA compliant bellows vacuum cups.



Energy Saving Solenoid Valves, New SY Series – Versatile, side, top and bottom porting locations with built-in safety features such as back pressure check valve options. Long cycle life from 70 million up to 200 million cycles. Available in IP67 protection.



Visit SMC's Booth 1419 – Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107



Exhibit Dates & Hours:



March 3 - 5 (T - Th) 10:00 – 4:00, Daily



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



