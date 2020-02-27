Polymer Technologies Inc. Helps American Manufacturer Protect Sports Car Bodies with Heat Shield Material

Polymer Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer of energy management materials, was approached by an American sports car manufacturer at a trade show regarding their temperature control problems. The experts at Polymer Technologies created a thin and durable heat shield (AF-0020–2MILA3) to protect from hazards underneath the car.

The composite resin and fiberglass body of the vehicles was prone to warping when exposed to high heat. Polymer Technologies identified this as an opportunity to use POLYTECH® Heat Shield (HS-0035-ALVA3) to protect the car body and began testing this material.



However, Polymer Technologies discovered during testing that the heat shield underneath the car came into contact with a lot of dust and gravel. This resulted in dents and punctures that lowered the effectiveness of the heat shield.



The experts at Polymer Technologies created a thinner and more durable heat shield (AF-0020–2MILA3) to protect from hazards underneath the car and performed additional testing. The manufacturer was impressed by the heat shield materials and continues to use them in their production.



Polymer Technologies published a case study to demonstrate this solution for other automobile manufacturers who are experiencing heat problems. The case study can be viewed on the company’s website at https://www.polytechinc.com/casestudies/heat-shields-for-engine-systems.



You can see specifications for heat shield materials by Polymer Technologies at https://www.polytechinc.com/products/heat-shield-material.



About Polymer Technologies

Robert Prybutok founded Polymer Technologies in 1989. In the years since its inception, Polymer Technologies has grown to become a leading manufacturer and supplier of noise control and energy management composites within the United States. Products are sold to a broad range of industries including aerospace, military, medical, power generation, and transportation. Polymer Technologies employs more than 110 full-time employees at its 87,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Newark, DE.



