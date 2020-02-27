Dallas-Based Non-Proﬁt Welcomes Chicago Columnist Greg Schwem as Honorary Board Member

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases JB Dondolo Press Release

JB Dondolo, Inc., a 501(3)c organization based out of Dallas, Texas, is privileged to announce their partnership with Greg Schwem.

Dallas, TX, February 27, 2020 --



In addition to being a prolific columnist for the Chicago Tribune, Schwem has gained popularity for his family inspired book called, “Text me if you’re breathing: observations, frustrations and life lessons from a low-tech Dad.” As well as, dedicating his time to many organizations that have found his philanthropic work to be commendable. The columnist (and author of A Comedian Crashes Your Pad comic series) provides a set of skills to the organization’s table through the use of comedy. The dual-passionate maven of creative arts will create innovative solutions to underserved communities and nations with proper access to clean water sources.



All in all, Schwem will be a great asset to the non-profit by propelling their brand reach. He hopes to elevate the awareness of the organization to others that will unite in the fight for access to clean water. This partnership has the ability to reach more communities, businesses and more who are in need of consumable water. Just like thousands have been connected to the organization, hundreds of thousands more can be connected. The organization hopes to raise funding for their projects at their annual gala on November 14, 2020 in Irving, Texas and Schwem will be the red carpet host.



About JB Dondolo, Inc.:

Lumbie Mlambo founded this charitable organization in 2012. J.B. Dondolo Inc.’s mission is to provide clean water to underserved and impoverished communities in Africa and the USA who lack access to clean water. The company solves the problem by removing barriers of access to clean water. JB Dondolo, Inc. firmly believes that water is a human right.



The foundation is named after the late father, JB Dondolo, an orphan, farmer and humanitarian advocate, whose values and principles on giving continue to inspire his children, friends, and families across the world. JB Dondolo played a critical role in the fight against poverty. Dondolo’s children saw the need to form a foundation in honor of their father so his legacy of good deeds continues.



Mlambo accepted a 2019 UN Global Leadership Award for the work the charity completed towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.



Lumbie Mlambo

817-705-6212



jbdondolo.org



