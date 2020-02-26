Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Sells Property and Will Remain in New Rochelle

Press Releases Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Press Release

New Rochelle, NY, February 26, 2020 --(



PPHP will continue to serve patients at its current location for 12 to 18 months while renovations are made to a new health center in New Rochelle, close to its community partners and accessible via public transportation.



“PPHP is committed to providing our patients the same high-quality health care services they expect from us. Our new health center will allow us to increase and expand our capacity to provide these services to the people of New Rochelle and the surrounding area,” said Vincent Russell, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic.



In 2019, PPHP provided health care services to 4,171 individuals in its New Rochelle health center through 7,584 visits. Some of the services available at PPHP’s New Rochelle health center include birth control, gynecological exams, prenatal care, HIV testing and counseling, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, abortion care, gender affirming care, and more.



Contact Information Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic

Tricia Fleming

914-467-7329



www.pphp.org



