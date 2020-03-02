Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GenTent Safety Canopies Press Release

Receive press releases from GenTent Safety Canopies: By Email RSS Feeds: GenTent Introduces New Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit

GenTent introduces their newest portable generator accessory for wide distribution - the Portable Generator Folding Handle Kit. GenTent's new handles will outfit thousands of different portable generators.

Nottingham, NH, March 02, 2020 --(



Constructed from Q235 Steel, the adjustable folding handles have a 16” length including a comfortable textured PVC rubber handle. Components included in the kit are made from stainless steel or FR rated nylon (UL 94 V-0), ensuring that the entirety of the product is made with safety and functionality by design.



GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, is manufactured in the U.S., with over 30,000 units sold worldwide. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit plastic sheds or DIY dog houses.



GenTents keep portable and inverter generators:



· Safe while running in wet weather by protecting the Electrical Panels, from any angle, including Blizzard and Hurricane force precipitation.

· Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.

· Naturally cool — unlike generator dog houses or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.

· Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.



GenTent Safety Canopies and the Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $29.95.



Follow/Engage/Share:



· · https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/



· https://www.instagram.com/gentent/



Resources:

· https://www.gentent.com/safety-reports

· https://www.generatorsafety.com

· https://www.gentent.com/products/

· https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com

· https://www.gentent.com/3steps



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.



For more information, contact:



Brian Thomas

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC.

781-334-8368 ext 1001

brian.thomas@gentent.com Nottingham, NH, March 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the release of their newest portable generator accessory, the Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit, a direct mounting, adjustable, folding handles kit fitting thousands of different portable generators. The newest GenTent® accessory allows customers to replace their existing fixed handles that block the GenTent® canopy and electrical aprons from making a watertight fit; or offer an upgrade to most portable generator handles in strength and ease of use. The GenTent® handles can accommodate round or square tubular frames from 1" to 1.5" easily, allowing them to be outfitted to smaller generators as well as larger whole house sized portable generators.Constructed from Q235 Steel, the adjustable folding handles have a 16” length including a comfortable textured PVC rubber handle. Components included in the kit are made from stainless steel or FR rated nylon (UL 94 V-0), ensuring that the entirety of the product is made with safety and functionality by design.GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, is manufactured in the U.S., with over 30,000 units sold worldwide. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit plastic sheds or DIY dog houses.GenTents keep portable and inverter generators:· Safe while running in wet weather by protecting the Electrical Panels, from any angle, including Blizzard and Hurricane force precipitation.· Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.· Naturally cool — unlike generator dog houses or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.· Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.GenTent Safety Canopies and the Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $29.95.Follow/Engage/Share:· · https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/· https://www.instagram.com/gentent/Resources:· https://www.gentent.com/safety-reports· https://www.generatorsafety.com· https://www.gentent.com/products/· https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com· https://www.gentent.com/3stepsAbout GenTent Safety CanopiesEstablished in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.For more information, contact:Brian ThomasMarketing ManagerGenTent Safety Canopies, LLC.781-334-8368 ext 1001brian.thomas@gentent.com Contact Information GenTent Safety Canopies

Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GenTent Safety Canopies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend