Announcing Vegan Skincare Products from Moongate Botanicals

Sharon Yancey founded Moongate Botanicals in Austin, Texas after struggling to find products that matched her lifestyle. Moongate Botanicals skincare products are vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly. These products do not contain petroleum-based ingredients, harmful chemicals, and synthetic fragrances.

When she started Moongate Botanicals, Sharon had been making skincare, candles, and perfume for herself for years, yet never attempted to create a business out of her passion. She realized that there were others out there who were experiencing the same issues that she was, so set about filling the gap in the market.



“People love our products not only because they’re natural,” she explained, “they love them because they work.”



Moongate offers a range of products for a variety of skin types. Categories include acne, aging, dry, normal, oily, and sensitive. For a full skincare routine based on individual needs, consumers can also purchase a pamper package or bundle. These have been curated specifically for certain types of skin or skin issues, so that everyone can experience clean, healthy skin the natural way, regardless of skin type.



Moongate Botanicals is available to purchase online. You can also check out their Instagram posts for more information on products, as well as skin care tips that can change your life.



