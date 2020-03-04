SottoPelle® Recognizes Leita Harris, M.D. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Indian Wells, CA, March 04, 2020 --(



Leita Harris, M.D. is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.



"My passion is to offer women and men options to optimize their health and overall sense of well-being. We are all aging and I like to encourage people to age well! Restoring hormonal balance with pellets has an amazing way of restoring life to those who have unnecessarily, and unknowingly accepted symptoms related to deficiency as the way to live the rest of their lives. It is very rewarding to see lives and relationships change for the better!" states Leita Harris, M.D.



"SottoPelle® is proud to be associated with Leita Harris, M.D., who has been trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. "We are thrilled to have Leita Harris, M.D. as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Leita Harris, M.D. has the following qualifications:



- Expert gynecologist who has been caring for women since 1990.

- Offers a wide variety of wellness, health and beauty services.

- Caters to men and women struggling with hormonal imbalances.

- Provides remedies for perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms



To view additional information about Dr. Harris, or to contact the office, please visit Dr. Harris’ SottoPelle directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/leita-harris-md/



Provider Information:

Leita Harris, M.D.

Nurturing You Women's Health & Wellness, Inc.

802 Magnolia Ave 209,

Corona, California, 92879, United States

844-845-8737



Nurturing You Women's Health & Wellness, Inc.

45200 Club Drive

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-777-7698

https://www.nurturingyou.com/

https://www.facebook.com/nurturingyou.drleita/



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Cassandra Cullum

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



