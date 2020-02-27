Pull for Pride National Event Comes to Fort Lauderdale

Press Releases RZPT.CO Press Release

To Raise Funds for LGBTQIA2+ Communities Across US & Canada

Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 27, 2020 --(



This year, Pull for Pride has 15 cities hosting a fundraiser this Pride. Pull for Pride’s Fort Lauderdale event will take place on Sunday June 14 at Broward Barbell Center. This will be the second year at this location, hosted by Dr Marcia of RZPT.CO. Last year Pull for Pride Fort Lauderdale raised $2500 to benefit Equality Florida, the largest civil rights organization for the LGBTQ community in Florida. Broward Barbell Center and Dr Marcia invite the entire South Florida community to take part in this event and raise even more to support the statewide efforts of Equality Florida.



Sponsorship opportunities registration details, and donation links can be found at PullforPride.com.

Contact Information RZPT.CO

Marcia R Darbouze

786-233-9283





