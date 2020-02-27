Mrs. Renee Floyd Becomes First and Only Adult Female Student to Attend Southern Crescent Technical College’s McDonough Campus

Press Releases American Oil Changers Press Release

American Oil Changers was founded by Renee Floyd in 2009 as an onsite mobile oil change company providing at-home maintenance to fit the lives of its busy customers. It provides a 14-point inspection service for standard, passenger, and luxury vehicles, and also caters to heavy-duty automobiles, fleet accounts, and Uber/Lyft drivers. American Oil Changers prides itself in treating customers how they want to be treated, and seeks to provide modern convenience for Atlanta residents. To book an appointment, please visit https://americanoilchangers.com. Atlanta, GA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Owner of American Oil Changers, Mrs. Renee Floyd, became the first and only adult female student to attend Southern Crescent Technical College’s McDonough Campus in McDonough, Ga., on January 8th 2020. She is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology, which will increase her professional value as a 53-year-old Veteran and business owner.“I am eager not only to gain this education, but to set a precedent for any future women who wish to pursue a career in the automotive technology industry,” said Floyd. “This program will add value to not only my business, American Oil Changers, but to my professional and personal life as I continue to expand my knowledge and skills in the industry.”The program consists of a sequence of courses across 5 terms, with an emphasis on automotive mechanics theory. The courses educate on automotive electrical systems, brake systems, engine performance, suspension and steering, climate control, engine repair and more. Students leaving the program will possess the necessary academic, technical, and professional knowledge and skills needed for a career in the automotive service and repair profession. For more information on the program or institution, please visit www.sctech.edu.About American Oil Changers:American Oil Changers was founded by Renee Floyd in 2009 as an onsite mobile oil change company providing at-home maintenance to fit the lives of its busy customers. It provides a 14-point inspection service for standard, passenger, and luxury vehicles, and also caters to heavy-duty automobiles, fleet accounts, and Uber/Lyft drivers. American Oil Changers prides itself in treating customers how they want to be treated, and seeks to provide modern convenience for Atlanta residents. To book an appointment, please visit https://americanoilchangers.com. Contact Information American Oil Changers

