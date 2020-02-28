Returnity Innovations Selected as 1 of 5 Finalists in SPC Protective Packaging Design Challenge

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Returnity Press Release

CEO Mike Newman will present on-stage at SPC Impact 2020 March 31-April 2.

Brooklyn, NY, February 28, 2020 --(



Returnity is considered the leader in reusable shipping packaging, working with companies to build out solutions and empower the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. They accomplish this by designing and manufacturing boxes and bags that are disrupting the wasteful, expensive, and environmentally harmful shipping packaging market as well as designing closed-loop logistics systems that make it easy, and cost effective, to reaggregate empty packaging.



“We are excited to take part in this important panel discussion about the future of reusable packaging and honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Protective Packaging Design Challenge,” said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity. “The members of our team have decades of experience in supply chain and logistics, graphic design, sustainability and mechanical engineering. Our solutions are durable, waterproof, cost effective and low footprint, which makes them easily implemented. We are passionate about implementing successful programs that balance sustainability with consumer and financial targets, empowering supply chain and purchasing teams to adopt innovative new packaging models and ease the shift to the new circular economy. I look forward to sharing our insights at SPC Impact this year.”



The Tilting the Balance for Reusable Packaging panel will take place on April 1st from 4:15 - 5:15 pm and the Showcase event will take place on April 2nd from 1:30-2:30 pm.



About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity will replace the use of over 6 million shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging by August 2020. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co.



About Sustainable Packaging Coalition

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) is a membership-based collaborative led by an independent non-profit that believes in the power of industry to make packaging more sustainable. Using an objective, life-cycle based approach, the SPC works in a constructive atmosphere to provide thought leadership and bring SPC members together to strengthen and advance the business case for more sustainable packaging.



About Ubuntoo

Ubuntoo is an Environmental Solutions Platform to address the UN SDGs, starting with solutions to plastic waste. It is like an Airbnb for sustainability innovation. You can very easily search, follow and connect with solutions and their founders. Or you can use our forum section to tap into the crowd expertise of members. The Ubuntoo platform hosts more than 600 solutions to plastic pollution and boasts a community of 1,500 professionals: innovators, academicians, experts at corporations and research institutions.

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



www.returnity.co



