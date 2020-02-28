Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Preparedness Comes First on the Road to Eagle at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Clearwater, FL, February 28, 2020



The scouts were shown videos on emergency situations such as a car crash, hurricane and kitchen fire and how to handle each. Following each video the Scouts had to come up with ways of preventing some of the situations from occurring as well as how they could respond to an emergency, while taking proper safety precautions.



The Scouts immediately put their knowledge to the test and carried an “injured” person, learned how to safely put out a kitchen fire and created emergency kits that could be used in case the need to evacuate an area arises. The workshop was delivered by a certified merit badge counselor who is also trained to the advanced rating of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.



“Being prepared for an emergency comes from being able to predict what could happen and knowing what to do when something does happen,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “The Boy Scouts have always been known for their effective leadership and community service. Today, they got the tools they need to help others, and being safe while they’re at it.”



According to Scoutingnewsroom.org, “Baylor University’s Institute for Studies of Religion (ISR) and Program on Prosocial Behavior released findings from a nationwide, scientific survey that demonstrates the significant, positive impact Eagle Scouts have on society — from holding leadership positions in their workplaces and neighborhoods to voting and volunteering, and from protecting the environment to being prepared for emergencies.”



The CCV center provides its facilities as a no-cost meeting space and event venue to volunteer organizations and non-profits like the Boy Scouts of America in an effort to promote the growth of community-oriented groups.



The next workshop, for the Photography merit badge, will be delivered by Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center, on April 5th at 2PM. Interested Scouts can contact the CCV Center directly to RSVP. There will be no cost for the workshop, but Scouts are encouraged to bring their cameras.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



