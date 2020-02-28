Kristin Murrell Photography Launches "Grow with Me" Baby Photography Sessions to Document Baby's First Year in Photographs

The newly added "Grow With Me" baby photography package includes 3 mini sessions within baby’s first year to document their milestones. Each mini session includes 3 months, 6 or 9 months, and then 12 month mini session or cake smash session. Each mini session is 20 mins and will include 5 edited high resolution digitals.This photo package is available at the Stevensville studio location, throughout the Eastern Shore of MD or in Annapolis.

Stevensville, MD, February 28, 2020 --(



Kristin Murrell Photography will photograph 3 mini sessions: 3 months old, 6 or 9 months old and a one year/12 month session. The 1 year session can also be a cake smash session if preferred. The total cost is $800, which is $375 off the regular price.



Simple backdrops and minimal props are all provided in the Stevensville photography studio, or pictures can be done in-home. Travel fees may apply.



Kristin provides recommendations on outfits, saying, "Outfits should be simple...rompers, diaper covers or overalls, so we can see all those glorious baby rolls, squishy legs and cheeks and baby toes! We have many pieces available at the studio for those who prefer to choose from our adorable collection."



To learn more or book the session: https://kristinmurrellphotography.bigcartel.com/product/grow-with-me-plan?fbclid=IwAR2pT6fq1HI4KM80xdoRmXGjPq1m6R5q6vrS5ccSWUFo

