YD Fortune LLC - Inspirational Event - On Her Own (the Journey from Aim to Fame)

www.eventbrite.com/e/84766955245 Philadelphia, PA, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Does anyone ever catch themselves saying, “I can’t” or “It’s not impossible?” If so, listen to the story of Ricki Li, who is shattering the limits of what is believed to be possible. Ricki founded YD Hardwood Floors, a business focused on hardwood floors, wholesale and retail. Over time, she expanded that business to offer all interior finish materials and evolved the brand into YD Home. With many years of knowledge, Ricki has experienced economic downturns such as the housing crisis in 2008 and 2009, as well as the financial scare of 2012. Her advice on surviving a financial downturn, and being a successful entrepreneur in the 21st century is invaluable.On March 19, 2020, Ricki will be hosting an inspirational event to showcase what it takes to be an Asian entrepreneur in the U.S. market, documenting all her advice and experience in a documentary. The filmmaker Xia Zhong will be producing this video, he is also looking to submit the final documentary to many major film festivals such as Sundance, Philadelphia and Tribeca film festival.Ricki has been bridging the gap between the Chinese and U.S markets. Due to her notoriety and active ventures, she has gained a reputation with Chinese investors where she provides benefits and development to both nations through investment opportunities. As of late, Ricki has acquired four properties in the center city area for $3.875 million and is thrilled to share information about the recent acquisition with anyone attending the event.Additionally, this inspirational event is the perfect opportunity to network and build relationships with entrepreneurs, Architects, Real estate agents, Banking professionals & other influential figures, with a chance to learn more about their current and future ventures. This is a ultimate source event for people interested in networking. As Ricki said, “We as a whole have a similar reason for business. Before, I learned in a ton from different business experts, and right now I need to give an incredible stage to everybody to impart their insights.”YD Fortune invite and look forward to meeting everyone at the event to support the next generation of entrepreneurs. Register & visit the event to find out everything you need to know about starting and growing a business and, most importantly building long-lasting and meaningful relationships.www.ydfortune.comwww.eventbrite.com/e/84766955245 Contact Information Yd Fortune LLc

Ricki Li

215-246-3464



https://www.ydfortune.com/



