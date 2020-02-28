Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: National Van Lines Gets Bigger in Texas

Odessa, TX-based Brothers Moving & Storage has joined the National Van Lines roster of coast-to-coast relocation agents.

Broadview, IL, February 28, 2020 --(



Founded five years ago, Brothers Moving & Storage adds a strong NVL interstate-moving presence in the state’s western region. National Van Lines’ Lone Star State marketplace penetration largely had been confined to the state’s central and eastern regions, until now.



“Our presence is strong in the Lone Star State, but we’re seeking even-greater expansion,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “The addition of Brothers Moving & Storage to the NVL family continues our efforts to build a seamless network of relocation professionals from Atlantic to Pacific—with plenty of points in-between. It’s said, ‘Everything’s bigger in Texas.’ Well, that includes the National Van Lines team of moving agents.”



Brothers Moving & Storage owner Paul Woodruff doesn’t want to be confined, either.



“Through our partnership with National Van Lines, I’m looking forward to being able to offer numerous intrastate and interstate moving services, along with accessing the vast fleet National Van Lines offers,” Woodruff said. “We want to be able to grow our business nationwide through excellent customer service.”



Brothers’ three-word slogan—“Reliable. Trustworthy. Committed.”—sums up its devotion to a superior consumer experience.



In the final analysis, it comes down to reputation for all concerned, Woodruff said: “We decided to join the National Van Lines family because of its transparency and the opportunity to grow our business with a reputable partner.”



For more information, contact Brothers Moving and Storage: 432.214.0048 or 800.656.0775

Website: https://www.nationalvanlines.com/movers/texas/odessa/brothers-moving-storage/

Email: info@brothersmovingtexas.com

Mail: 306 E. 67th St., Ste. 3, Odessa, TX 79762



About National Van Lines

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Broadview, IL, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- National Van Lines is getting bigger in Texas, a far-from-tiny state, with Odessa-based Brothers Moving & Storage joining its roster of coast-to-coast relocation agents.Founded five years ago, Brothers Moving & Storage adds a strong NVL interstate-moving presence in the state’s western region. National Van Lines’ Lone Star State marketplace penetration largely had been confined to the state’s central and eastern regions, until now.“Our presence is strong in the Lone Star State, but we’re seeking even-greater expansion,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “The addition of Brothers Moving & Storage to the NVL family continues our efforts to build a seamless network of relocation professionals from Atlantic to Pacific—with plenty of points in-between. It’s said, ‘Everything’s bigger in Texas.’ Well, that includes the National Van Lines team of moving agents.”Brothers Moving & Storage owner Paul Woodruff doesn’t want to be confined, either.“Through our partnership with National Van Lines, I’m looking forward to being able to offer numerous intrastate and interstate moving services, along with accessing the vast fleet National Van Lines offers,” Woodruff said. “We want to be able to grow our business nationwide through excellent customer service.”Brothers’ three-word slogan—“Reliable. Trustworthy. Committed.”—sums up its devotion to a superior consumer experience.In the final analysis, it comes down to reputation for all concerned, Woodruff said: “We decided to join the National Van Lines family because of its transparency and the opportunity to grow our business with a reputable partner.”For more information, contact Brothers Moving and Storage: 432.214.0048 or 800.656.0775Website: https://www.nationalvanlines.com/movers/texas/odessa/brothers-moving-storage/Email: info@brothersmovingtexas.comMail: 306 E. 67th St., Ste. 3, Odessa, TX 79762About National Van LinesSpecialtiesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.HistoryEstablished in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Contact Information National Van Lines

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Van Lines