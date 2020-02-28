Press Releases MarketCurrents Press Release

Receive press releases from MarketCurrents: By Email RSS Feeds: MarketCurrents WealthNet Announces 2020 Family Office Event Schedule

New York, NY, February 28, 2020 --(



MarketCurrents’ 2020 Family Office Dinner Roundtable series will begin with the 4th Annual Venture Investing Dinner Roundtable April 23 at The Penn Club in New York City. Discussion topics will include timely opportunities in the largest/most mature VC market; opportunities beyond the United States; traditional sectors are seeing disruption from VC-backed companies; and direct VC investments versus VC funds.



“Our families want to know what works for other investors, how they go about it, and how they can partner with other trusted families with deep roots in the VC sector. For the past four years, MarketCurrents has hosted this dinner roundtable to discuss timely trends and issues impacting portfolios, micro and macro risks, political and regulatory considerations, and other issues that are top of mind with the families in attendance. We’re familiar with what our family office investors want to discuss and strive to tailor the roundtables accordingly,” said Managing Director Sumehr Sondhi.



Future events also include a July 16 dinner roundtable on the topic of “Opportunities in Emerging Markets,” followed by October 18 and December 1 dinner roundtables. All events will be held in New York City and the December event’s theme is “2020 Overview-Outlook 2021.”



To request a family office invitation or discuss speaker/sponsor opportunities, contact Sumehr Sondhi at ssondhi@marketcurrents.co or +1.917.960.8463.



About MarketCurrents WealthNet



MarketCurrents WealthNet is a leading source of intelligence on the private wealth industry with a primary focus on the family office sector. Family offices benefit from the company’s on-going, high-level editorial content and small dinner roundtables where families meet to discuss key issues and trends affecting their assets. MarketCurrents was founded in 2015 to provide family offices with data driven thought leadership content and education. The company’s family office events are small, short and concise in order to maximize one-on-one interaction. New York, NY, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MarketCurrents WealthNet announced today its 2020 line-up of private, invitation-only Family Office Dinner Roundtables, each of which is designed to provide insights and knowledge to an elite group of 20-25 family office and high net worth investors.MarketCurrents’ 2020 Family Office Dinner Roundtable series will begin with the 4th Annual Venture Investing Dinner Roundtable April 23 at The Penn Club in New York City. Discussion topics will include timely opportunities in the largest/most mature VC market; opportunities beyond the United States; traditional sectors are seeing disruption from VC-backed companies; and direct VC investments versus VC funds.“Our families want to know what works for other investors, how they go about it, and how they can partner with other trusted families with deep roots in the VC sector. For the past four years, MarketCurrents has hosted this dinner roundtable to discuss timely trends and issues impacting portfolios, micro and macro risks, political and regulatory considerations, and other issues that are top of mind with the families in attendance. We’re familiar with what our family office investors want to discuss and strive to tailor the roundtables accordingly,” said Managing Director Sumehr Sondhi.Future events also include a July 16 dinner roundtable on the topic of “Opportunities in Emerging Markets,” followed by October 18 and December 1 dinner roundtables. All events will be held in New York City and the December event’s theme is “2020 Overview-Outlook 2021.”To request a family office invitation or discuss speaker/sponsor opportunities, contact Sumehr Sondhi at ssondhi@marketcurrents.co or +1.917.960.8463.About MarketCurrents WealthNetMarketCurrents WealthNet is a leading source of intelligence on the private wealth industry with a primary focus on the family office sector. Family offices benefit from the company’s on-going, high-level editorial content and small dinner roundtables where families meet to discuss key issues and trends affecting their assets. MarketCurrents was founded in 2015 to provide family offices with data driven thought leadership content and education. The company’s family office events are small, short and concise in order to maximize one-on-one interaction. Contact Information MarketCurrents

Sumehr Sondhi

917-960-8463



www.marketcurrentswealthmanagement.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MarketCurrents