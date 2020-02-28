Press Releases Cyber Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Cyber Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Cyber Institute Receives Best Cyber Security Education Initiative - USA

Denver, CO, February 28, 2020 --(



The Cyber Institute received the prestigious international US Business News Best Cyber Security Education Initiative award after completing a year long competitive peer nomination, selection and review against other nonprofits and NGO's excelling in 2019.



About Cyber Institute

Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Staff have specialized knowledge and experience innovating workforce development and hold dual positions in academia and the nonprofit. Cyber Institute works to help reduce barriers into cybersecurity and STEM related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways; for women and minorities in particular. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, women and minorities will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Contact at info@cyber-institute.org and at https://www.cyber-institute.org



Contact

Taylor Rodriguez Vance

Executive Director, Cyber Institute

1312 17th Street Suite 551

Denver, CO 80202

800-282-1659 or 719-357-7658 Denver, CO, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Cyber Institute received the 2019 US Business News Best Cyber Security Education Initiative - USA for programs to help reduce barriers into cybersecurity and STEM related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways; for women and minorities in particular. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, women and minorities will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance.The Cyber Institute received the prestigious international US Business News Best Cyber Security Education Initiative award after completing a year long competitive peer nomination, selection and review against other nonprofits and NGO's excelling in 2019.About Cyber InstituteCyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Staff have specialized knowledge and experience innovating workforce development and hold dual positions in academia and the nonprofit. Cyber Institute works to help reduce barriers into cybersecurity and STEM related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways; for women and minorities in particular. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, women and minorities will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Contact at info@cyber-institute.org and at https://www.cyber-institute.orgContactTaylor Rodriguez VanceExecutive Director, Cyber Institute1312 17th Street Suite 551Denver, CO 80202800-282-1659 or 719-357-7658 Contact Information Cyber Institute

Taylor Vance

800-282-1659



www.cyber-institute.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cyber Institute