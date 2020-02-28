PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cyber Institute Receives Best Cyber Security Education Initiative - USA


Denver, CO, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Cyber Institute received the 2019 US Business News Best Cyber Security Education Initiative - USA for programs to help reduce barriers into cybersecurity and STEM related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways; for women and minorities in particular. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, women and minorities will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance.

The Cyber Institute received the prestigious international US Business News Best Cyber Security Education Initiative award after completing a year long competitive peer nomination, selection and review against other nonprofits and NGO's excelling in 2019.

About Cyber Institute
Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Staff have specialized knowledge and experience innovating workforce development and hold dual positions in academia and the nonprofit. Cyber Institute works to help reduce barriers into cybersecurity and STEM related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways; for women and minorities in particular. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, women and minorities will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Contact at info@cyber-institute.org and at https://www.cyber-institute.org

Contact
Taylor Rodriguez Vance
Executive Director, Cyber Institute
1312 17th Street Suite 551
Denver, CO 80202
800-282-1659 or 719-357-7658
Contact Information
Cyber Institute
Taylor Vance
800-282-1659
Contact
www.cyber-institute.org

