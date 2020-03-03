Press Releases WIXY1260Online Press Release

Receive press releases from WIXY1260Online: By Email RSS Feeds: Camping at the IX-Center with WIXY1260Online

Cleveland Internet Radio Power House WIXY1260Online to join the 2020 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama for its 6th year.

Cleveland, OH, March 03, 2020 --(



About WIXY1260Online



From 1965 to 1976, WIXY 1260 AM was an incredible force in the Cleveland, Ohio, radio market, and has never been forgotten. Now, two WIXY fans from Cleveland, with a great set of volunteers, have given the station new life... on the Internet. WIXY1260Online has been active since October 2011 and offers the same high-energy music and fast pace that made the original WIXY a legend in the annals of Top 40 Radio. The top hits and local favorites that were played on WIXY 1260 AM can be heard once again at www.wixy1260online.com. All songs are in a high-quality format, many of which are available in stereo for the first time, and can be heard for free, 24/7/365. Cleveland, OH, March 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The rebirth of Cleveland’s WIXY 1260 AM, legendary radio station now known as WIXY1260Online is scheduled to appear for a remote broadcast at this year’s Summit Racing Equipment Piston Powered Auto-Rama in Cleveland, Ohio at the I-X Center from March 13th - 15th. The event showcases the largest display of custom cars, trucks, motorcycles, antique construction equipment, tractors, planes, and military equipment totaling more than 1,000 vehicles. The Internet Radio station will be making its sixth appearance at the weekend-long event and is sporting a “WIXY in the Wild” theme. The WIXY1260Online Campground is set to feature a great line up of events. Former WIXY Disc Jockeys Billy Bass and The Duker, Larry Morrow, are scheduled to broadcast live on the air. Billy Bass will kick off the show at 3PM on Friday and The Duker, Larry Morrow will enter the WIXY airwaves on Saturday at Noon. In addition, exclusive interviews with The Outsiders and the Crykle band members are scheduled to take place. The WIXY1260Online Campground has all the amenities for a weekend filled with super 60s and 70s music, groovy guest appearances and top-notch promotions. WIXY1260Online will be located in the main hall at the IX-Center. The sights and sounds of WIXY1260Online are ready for a super experience and super memories.About WIXY1260OnlineFrom 1965 to 1976, WIXY 1260 AM was an incredible force in the Cleveland, Ohio, radio market, and has never been forgotten. Now, two WIXY fans from Cleveland, with a great set of volunteers, have given the station new life... on the Internet. WIXY1260Online has been active since October 2011 and offers the same high-energy music and fast pace that made the original WIXY a legend in the annals of Top 40 Radio. The top hits and local favorites that were played on WIXY 1260 AM can be heard once again at www.wixy1260online.com. All songs are in a high-quality format, many of which are available in stereo for the first time, and can be heard for free, 24/7/365. Contact Information WIXY1260Online

TJ Chizmar

440-882-3050



www.wixy1260online.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WIXY1260Online