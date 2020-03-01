PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Early Bird Registration Ends Saturday Night for DFW Cajun Crawfish Boil


All You Can Eat Crawfish Event. BYOB. DJ Phil of 97.9 The Beat will be on site.

Dallas, TX, March 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In a seven days, Saturday, March 7, 2020, WannaEat Seafood will take over the parking lot of 12125 Abrams Road, Dallas, Texas 75243 for the DFW Cajun Crawfish Boil - All You Can Eat with BYOB (bring your own bottle).

Key Sponsors include the Finest Barbers and Beauty Salon, Next Step Relocation, Revolving Kitchen, and Apple Jacks Liquors.

Event registration is required. Tickets are $35 in advance for adults, $25 for young adults 13-17 years old and free for children 12 years old and younger. Tickets are $45 after Saturday, February 29th, 2020. Early bird registration is ending midnight on Saturday, February 29th, 2020.

"On the menu are crawfish boiled in seasoning with sausage, potatoes and corn. There will be plenty of napkins, plenty of trash receptacles, music, mardi gras beads and more," said John Wannamaker.

DJ Phil of DFW radio station 97.9 The Beat will be providing the music for the event.

Crawfish are guaranteed until 3pm. For full details or to register for the event, visit - www.wannaeatseafood.com or bit.ly/dfwcrawfish
Contact Information
WannaEat Seafood
Karen Garrison
469-227-0291
Contact
wannaeatseafood.com

