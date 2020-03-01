Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa Press Release

Receive press releases from African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa: By Email RSS Feeds: Calling All Energy Sector Technology Disruptors and Start-Ups to African Utility Week’s Initiate! Forum

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa will celebrate the new decade of 2020 by introducing 20 exciting SMMEs during the 20th edition of the event.

Cape Town, South Africa, March 01, 2020 --(



”Initiate! is the beating heart of innovation and the very essence of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa,” an energetic Nazlee explains, adding: "it’s part of a global movement that breeds talent, empowers next-gen energy entrepreneurs and creates impactful programmes to move our industry forward. Founded in 2014, it brings together startups, graduate students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world.”



“We are dedicated to accelerating change and growth within the global power and energy industry,” she enthuses, “and high-potential students and SMMEs have the opportunity to play a part in this inevitable change. Initiate! assists in bridging the gap in the industry by creating a platform allowing the industry’s future leaders, innovators and stakeholders to connect and be part of creating a sustainable power and energy ecosystem.”



Initiate! Young Talent Challenge

Last year, four university teams also participated in the first Initiate! Young Talent Challenge to take place in Africa. The team of students from Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya won the ZAR20,000 in prize money for an innovative concept to provide equitable energy access to remote villages based on, among others, "Uber(ising)" solar energy.



This year the challenge will be back again with the objective to engage and inspire the next generation of engineers and power professionals, showcase young talent from Africa’s leading universities and tailor an experience for students to learn and network at Africa’s largest energy and water event.



Nazlee adds: “the SMME programme on the Initiate! Hub will also be back with a few of last year’s participants and additional free exhibition space. We will also have a few dedicated Initiate! conference tracks in the Hub. This is certainly the year of plenty!”



Enel Foundation as Global Knowledge Partner

The Enel Foundation, which earlier this month hosted the initial stage of Open Africa Power 2020 Programme at the University of Cape Town, is Initiate!’s Global Knowledge Partner. Says João Duarte, Deputy Director of Enel Foundation: “Initiate! provides a great platform to bridge the gap between the energy industry and young generations, both in the academia and research space as well as the innovation and start-up space. As Global Knowledge Partner of Clarion Events for their power and energy events series, we are proud to contribute to Initiate!, sharing our research and connecting with alumni from our education initiatives.”



Around 150 alumni of Enel Foundation’s Open Africa Power Training Programme will have access to the main events at African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, and a selection of them will be invited to mentor the university students participating at the Initiate! Young Talent Challenge as part of their commitment to give back.



Application for SMMEs and students

SMMEs and students who believe they have what it takes in the sphere of innovative tech or service solutions for the energy and power sectors, can apply online to be part of Initiate! at African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in May.



About the organisers

Launched as part of Clarion Energy’s European Utility Week, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world since 2014. The concept recently went global as part of the Utility Week event series in Asia, the US, Australia, Africa and potentially India.



African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is the flagship energy event organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events on the continent include Future Energy East Africa, Future Energy Nigeria, the Utility CEO Forums, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC Mining Week and Africa Mining Forum.



Clarion Events Africa is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group and African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa forms part of Clarion Energy, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of Clarion Events’ largest portfolios.



Dates for Initiate! @ African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa:

Conference and expo: 12-14 May 2020

Location: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa Cape Town, South Africa, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Initiate! has proven to be a powerful platform for new talent and innovation in the power and energy sector and this year’s edition in Cape Town in May during African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, will once again not disappoint. Watch this space: "we’ll celebrate the new decade of 2020 by introducing 20 exciting SMMEs during the 20th edition of the event!” This is according to Nazlee Fredericks, head of the Initiate! programme, which will take place as part of this year’s African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa at the CTICC in Cape Town from 12-14 May.”Initiate! is the beating heart of innovation and the very essence of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa,” an energetic Nazlee explains, adding: "it’s part of a global movement that breeds talent, empowers next-gen energy entrepreneurs and creates impactful programmes to move our industry forward. Founded in 2014, it brings together startups, graduate students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world.”“We are dedicated to accelerating change and growth within the global power and energy industry,” she enthuses, “and high-potential students and SMMEs have the opportunity to play a part in this inevitable change. Initiate! assists in bridging the gap in the industry by creating a platform allowing the industry’s future leaders, innovators and stakeholders to connect and be part of creating a sustainable power and energy ecosystem.”Initiate! Young Talent ChallengeLast year, four university teams also participated in the first Initiate! Young Talent Challenge to take place in Africa. The team of students from Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya won the ZAR20,000 in prize money for an innovative concept to provide equitable energy access to remote villages based on, among others, "Uber(ising)" solar energy.This year the challenge will be back again with the objective to engage and inspire the next generation of engineers and power professionals, showcase young talent from Africa’s leading universities and tailor an experience for students to learn and network at Africa’s largest energy and water event.Nazlee adds: “the SMME programme on the Initiate! Hub will also be back with a few of last year’s participants and additional free exhibition space. We will also have a few dedicated Initiate! conference tracks in the Hub. This is certainly the year of plenty!”Enel Foundation as Global Knowledge PartnerThe Enel Foundation, which earlier this month hosted the initial stage of Open Africa Power 2020 Programme at the University of Cape Town, is Initiate!’s Global Knowledge Partner. Says João Duarte, Deputy Director of Enel Foundation: “Initiate! provides a great platform to bridge the gap between the energy industry and young generations, both in the academia and research space as well as the innovation and start-up space. As Global Knowledge Partner of Clarion Events for their power and energy events series, we are proud to contribute to Initiate!, sharing our research and connecting with alumni from our education initiatives.”Around 150 alumni of Enel Foundation’s Open Africa Power Training Programme will have access to the main events at African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, and a selection of them will be invited to mentor the university students participating at the Initiate! Young Talent Challenge as part of their commitment to give back.Application for SMMEs and studentsSMMEs and students who believe they have what it takes in the sphere of innovative tech or service solutions for the energy and power sectors, can apply online to be part of Initiate! at African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in May.About the organisersLaunched as part of Clarion Energy’s European Utility Week, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world since 2014. The concept recently went global as part of the Utility Week event series in Asia, the US, Australia, Africa and potentially India.African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is the flagship energy event organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events on the continent include Future Energy East Africa, Future Energy Nigeria, the Utility CEO Forums, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC Mining Week and Africa Mining Forum.Clarion Events Africa is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group and African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa forms part of Clarion Energy, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of Clarion Events’ largest portfolios.Dates for Initiate! @ African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa:Conference and expo: 12-14 May 2020Location: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa Contact Information African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa

Annemarie Roodbol

+27 21 700 3558



http://www.african-utility-week.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend