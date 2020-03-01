"Blades Direct Reviews" and "Bladesdirect.net Reviews" Announces New Product Line, ROC Abrasives

Press Releases BladesDirect.net Press Release

Blades Direct LLC (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades, is excited to announce new product line, ROC Abrasives.

For more information, visit www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337). Columbus, OH, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blades Direct introduces new product line, ROC Abrasives. ROC Abrasives are one of the oldest and largest manufactures of Diamond Blades. ROC Abrasives are supreme quality hydro-forged technology infused diamond blades. ROC Abrasives are famous for MS15 AND SS15 Diamond Blade series for cutting hardscape, concrete, granite, pavers, and masonry. You can buy your ROC Abrasives today from Blades Direct at bladesdirect.net.About Blades Direct:BladesDirect.net offers free gifts with each customer order. Further ensuring satisfaction, BladesDirect.net offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.As a distributor of ROC Abrasvies, Blades Direct offers world class customer service and fast turnaround times for its diamond blade orders. Every order is expected to be delivered within 2 to 5 business days, and 100% order accuracy is assured.In addition to ROC Abrasives, Blades Direct also offers variety of tools for both large and small jobs. Expert telephone representatives are available to assist current or potential customers with any questions they may have.Blades Direct and BladesDirect.net will continue to work hard to remain the most competitive and modern diamond blade company in the world.For more information, visit www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337). Contact Information BladesDirect.net

Eric Gervais

855-225-2337



www.bladesdirect.net



