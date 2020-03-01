Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Aquatic Foods (PTY) LTD and National Foods (PTY) LTD to Econo Foods Holdings (PTY) LTD

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Capetown, South Africa, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Aquatic Foods (PTY) LTD was established in 1996 to service leading restaurants, hotels, caterers and wholesalers by supplying live, fresh and frozen seafood on demand. After securing a broad customer base in South Africa and earning a reputation as a reliable and sustainable supplier, Aquatic Foods (PTY) LTD made the decision to expand their product offering to existing customers, using their established distribution network.This led to the incorporation of National Foods (PTY) LTD in 2012, which distributes chilled and frozen products such as meat, dairy and pastry products.Aquatic Foods (PTY) LTD and National Foods (PTY) LTD have successfully established themselves as a leading food services organization with a majority market share in the Western Cape. The company’s modern cold storage facilities and sophisticated stock control system enable it to hold significant inventory, thereby reducing stock risks and ensuring reliable and consistent delivery of high-quality products.Michael Niese, founder and shareholder of both Aquatic Foods and National Foods, commented on the transaction saying, “Considering the transaction size and the respective intricacies thereof it was concluded exceptionally well without any difficulties. This I attribute to the skill and productivity of Benchmark International and the spirit of Econo Foods.”The acquirer, Econo Foods (PTY) LTD boasts a nationwide chain of 18 outlets specializing in frozen and chilled food products. With over 100 refrigerated trucks operating among their five distribution centers, they successfully supply the wholesale and foodservice trades with frozen, chilled, and grocery lines throughout the Free State, Gauteng, Northern Cape, North West, and Lesotho regions.Pleased with the outcome, Henk Smith of Econo Foods (PTY) LTD said, “It was a pleasure to work with the Benchmark International team.”Tiaan Smit, Transaction Director at Benchmark International added, “Throughout the process, both our client and the acquirer were exceptionally responsive, thorough, and professional, resulting in discussions progressing quickly and delivering a fantastic and timely result for both parties. I am delighted that our client was able to monetize the great business he has built while handing the keys over to an organization that will carry on his legacy as Econo Foods grows the business to the next level.”On behalf of everyone at Benchmark International, they would like to wish all parties every success for the future.Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark International:Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Contact Information Benchmark International

