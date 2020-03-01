Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Tampa Bay’s Engel & Völkers Brokers Attend E&V Florida Headquarters Event

Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing its expansion across the state.

Tampa, FL, March 01, 2020 --(



Ray Alexander, Broker and Owner of the Engel & Völkers South Tampa shop which ranks a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times states, “This workshop event always catalyzes innovative thoughts and strategies that help us tactically grow our business. It helps us to draw selective and quality agents to our brand.”



Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing its expansion across the state, in terms of both entering new markets and growing its current locations. Many luxury real estate advisors are joining this elite brokerage for access to the tools and systems, as well as to be part of its collaborative and lifestyle-oriented culture.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:

www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Tampa, FL, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Multiple License Partners of the Tampa Bay area’s four Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops located in Belleair, Madeira Beach, South Tampa, and St. Petersburg attended the 2020 broker event at the Florida corporate headquarters. Presenters included Timo Khammash, Master License Partner of Engel & Völkers Americas, Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer, Craig Anderson, SVP of Franchise Sales, and Linzee Werkmeister, Director of Public Relations & Franchise Support. The Engel & Völkers Florida network is comprised of over 30 brokerages, many of whom were in attendance for this day-long conference to review year-over-year growth, discuss industry-related best practices, network with colleagues, and tactical strategies that will help continue to make this international brokerage grow into one of the fastest growing brokerages in all of Florida.Ray Alexander, Broker and Owner of the Engel & Völkers South Tampa shop which ranks a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times states, “This workshop event always catalyzes innovative thoughts and strategies that help us tactically grow our business. It helps us to draw selective and quality agents to our brand.”Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing its expansion across the state, in terms of both entering new markets and growing its current locations. Many luxury real estate advisors are joining this elite brokerage for access to the tools and systems, as well as to be part of its collaborative and lifestyle-oriented culture.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers South Tampa

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



southtampa.evrealestate.com

ray.alexander@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers