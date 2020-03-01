Altra Service Professionals Appointed an Authorized Service Center for ResMed

Press Releases DeChello Press Release

Altra Service Professionals are now providing repair services for ResMed sleep apnea devices that are in and out of warranty.

Ocala, FL, March 01, 2020 --



Altra Service Professionals was chosen as one of only a few service centers nationally that will perform both warranty and non-warranty repair services for ResMed products from their facility in Ocala, FL. Their New England location (Berlin, CT) will begin performing these repairs later in the year. Altra Service Professionals will begin with sleep apnea products, which include the S9 and AirSense 10 models.



Altra Service Professionals has been performing non-warranty repairs of ResMed CPAP and bilevel machines for many years. Their technicians repairing these units have been certified through ReMed’s service training program for S9 and Air10 models.



Laurie DeChello, Vice President and co-owner of Altra, believes this strategic relationship with ResMed is important as it provides options for home care providers and end users to repair their units in a timely manner. “We are very aware of the end user’s need to have a quick turnaround time, as many are literally losing sleep without the use of their CPAP or BiPAP.”



Home care companies can refer their patients who own their own equipment to Altra Service Professionals when the patients’ sleep apnea equipment fail. This provides the patients with a solution for their broken machines without the home care dealer incurring the cost associated with servicing these machines, proving loaners, etc.



Altra Service Professionals is a home medical equipment repair company. They offer local pickup and delivery to commercial customers in Florida, Georgia, New England, New York, and New Jersey. The end user can visit their office in Ocala, FL, or obtain a pre-paid shipping label to mail their unit in on their website: http://www.CPAP-Repair.com



