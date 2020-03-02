Latest ezPaycheck Payroll Software from Halfpricesoft.com Has Been Updated with 2020 941 Form

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Small to midsize business payroll software, ezPaycheck has the 2020 year 941 form now available. Visit halfpricesoft.com for the details on this software and trial version.

Atlanta, GA, March 02, 2020 --(



“ezPaycheck payroll software has just released a new version to include the 2020 941 form,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com



Priced from $99 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck is affordable for any business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll accounting software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



The main features include:



- Supports differential pay rates within the company



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods



- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks



- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W-3 (Preprinted Copy A required for W2 and W3 Forms)



- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network for multiple users



Business owners and HR staff are welcome to test drive ezPaycheck payroll software at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



