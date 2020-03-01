Sheleena Taylor Welcomed to the Florida Justice Center Board of Directors

Press Releases Florida Justice Center Press Release

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 01, 2020



The Florida Justice Center, a nonprofit organization, announced and welcomed Sheleena Taylor as the newest member of its board of directors. Sheleena Taylor (she/her) comes with a long history of excellence and expertise in the field of education. Sheleena will contribute to the Florida Justice Center’s (FLJC) mission through her passion for racial equity in the justice system, experience in community activism, and love for building better lives for all children.



Sheleena comes with over a decade of experience as a teacher, having worked in Washington, DC and various parts of South Florida. In 2007, Sheleena earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in history in 2007 from Washington University in St. Louis, MO and a Master of Arts in Education Leadership from Columbia University in New York, NY in 2013. Recently, Sheleena has been recognized as one of the highest performing teachers in the state of Florida. In addition to her instructional duties, Sheleena is often found mentoring other teachers in best teaching practices.



“I love working with kids and am appreciative to be a part of their journey to grow as intellectuals and as individuals,” she explained.



FLJC Executive Director Jonathan Bleiweiss expressed confidence that Sheleena Taylor would provide a unique viewpoint to the board, saying, “Sheleena’s enthusiasm, determination, and desire to improve the lives of others make her are a perfect fit with the FLJC. All of us welcome her with open arms and open minds.”



Although not originally from the state, Sheleena feels a kinship to the area: “After living in different parts of the country, it wasn’t until I came to South Florida that I truly felt like I was home.”



Sheleena brings a passion for racial and social justice along with a lengthy history of activism both on campus and in the community. She is especially passionate about ending the school-to-prison pipeline that ensnares a disproportionately high number of young people of color in the justice system.



