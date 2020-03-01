Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Announces New "Loan Officer Spotlight" Videos

Press Releases Prospect Financial Group Press Release

As part of a new emphasis on video marketing, Prospect Financial has begun conducting regular interviews with its many loan officers. The videos discuss each loan officer’s specific outlook on the mortgage industry, best practices for successful borrower relationships, and how Prospect stands out.

San Diego, CA, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is excited to announce a new "Loan Officer Spotlight" video series.

As part of a new emphasis on video marketing, Prospect Financial has begun conducting regular interviews with its many loan officers. The videos discuss each loan officer's specific outlook on the mortgage industry, best practices for successful borrower relationships, and how Prospect stands out. One of their top performers, Senior Loan Officer Jessie Beckett was featured in one such spotlight. Jessie says, "Prospect is unique in that we're very low pressure. Our goal is to be able to first and foremost understand your needs and goals, then find a product and pricing to fit that structure. Not a one-size-fits-all philosophy. We move forward when our clients are ready to move forward. Every day I have the chance to make a real life difference in the lives of my clients - helping them to be able to consolidate debt, purchase that second home, or take equity from their home to pay for their child's education. I had the opportunity to join Prospect, and it has been far and away one of the most rewarding parts of my career. I love it."

Prospect's YouTube channel can be reached here: http://bit.ly/2TpSz6X. New branding and culture spots, company announcements, and their Loan Officer Spotlight series can be found on this channel, and on Prospect's Instagram profile as well: www.instagram.com/prospectfinancialgroup. Prospect would like to thank Beckett for being the first featured in this new series. They hope to bridge the gap between loan officers and borrowers through many more honest video interviews.

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners' needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information, visit www.prospecthomefinance.com.

Contact Information
Prospect Financial Group
Leah TenBieg
858-314-9826
prospecthomefinance.com

Leah TenBieg

858-314-9826



prospecthomefinance.com



