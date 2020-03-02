Press Releases Altius Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from Altius Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: World's Leading eCommerce & Digital Marketing Conference for Manufacturers & Distributors is Here

The three-day B2B Online 2020 will be held at Chicago, USA, kicking off 20 April 2020.

Farmington Hills, MI, March 02, 2020 --(



Altius Technologies, a leading solutions provider, is geared up to showcase its products & services in the world’s largest eCommerce & Digital Marketing conference for Manufacturers & Distributors happening in Chicago.



B2B Online 2020 will bring Manufacturers, Distributors from various industries together with Altius in a business-friendly environment to learn the specificity of eCommerce and the need for effective Digital Marketing for better sales revenue.



The three-day B2B Online 2020 will be held at Chicago, USA, kicking off 20 April 2020.



“Upcoming B2B Online event happening in Chicago is the best event to participate in so as to catch the real pulse of various industries & offer innovative eCommerce & Digital Marketing solutions to the interested,” says Business Head Isvarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.



The event incorporates informative sessions like guest lectures, talks from industry experts in addition to the main exhibition of latest eCommerce & Digital Marketing tools, an opportunity for networking activities, and more.



Meanwhile, Altius Technologies will have its premium B2B E-Commerce services like Product Catalog Management, Product Data Management, Product Content Services, Digital Asset Management, Marketplace Product Listing, Product Information Management and much more on the display. Our representatives will explain to you the importance of effective Digital Marketing via Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing.



“Altius has so much to offer in terms of eCommerce & Digital Marketing consultancy. Our expertise in serving industries like Manufacturing, Plumbing, Engineering, Cutting Tools, Electrical & Electronic, Safety supplies, etc. will benefit the businesses gathered in the event,” says Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies.



B2B Online 2020 is scheduled for 20-22 April 2020 at Chicago Marriott Downtown, Chicago, USA.



For more information and to register for B2B Online 2020, visit the official page.



About Altius Technologies

Altius Technologies is one of the leading e-commerce & digital marketing solutions providers with an impeccable record of boosting sales revenue for our clients. Our methodologies are proven, accurate and enable our clients’ customers to have a recalling experience. We attract industries looking to optimize their e-store.



Write to us:

info@altiussolution.com

sales@altiussolution.com Farmington Hills, MI, March 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- B2B Online 2020 is expected to bring over 900+ business leaders in one place and at one time to shape the future of the industry.Altius Technologies, a leading solutions provider, is geared up to showcase its products & services in the world’s largest eCommerce & Digital Marketing conference for Manufacturers & Distributors happening in Chicago.B2B Online 2020 will bring Manufacturers, Distributors from various industries together with Altius in a business-friendly environment to learn the specificity of eCommerce and the need for effective Digital Marketing for better sales revenue.The three-day B2B Online 2020 will be held at Chicago, USA, kicking off 20 April 2020.“Upcoming B2B Online event happening in Chicago is the best event to participate in so as to catch the real pulse of various industries & offer innovative eCommerce & Digital Marketing solutions to the interested,” says Business Head Isvarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.The event incorporates informative sessions like guest lectures, talks from industry experts in addition to the main exhibition of latest eCommerce & Digital Marketing tools, an opportunity for networking activities, and more.Meanwhile, Altius Technologies will have its premium B2B E-Commerce services like Product Catalog Management, Product Data Management, Product Content Services, Digital Asset Management, Marketplace Product Listing, Product Information Management and much more on the display. Our representatives will explain to you the importance of effective Digital Marketing via Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing.“Altius has so much to offer in terms of eCommerce & Digital Marketing consultancy. Our expertise in serving industries like Manufacturing, Plumbing, Engineering, Cutting Tools, Electrical & Electronic, Safety supplies, etc. will benefit the businesses gathered in the event,” says Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies.B2B Online 2020 is scheduled for 20-22 April 2020 at Chicago Marriott Downtown, Chicago, USA.For more information and to register for B2B Online 2020, visit the official page.About Altius TechnologiesAltius Technologies is one of the leading e-commerce & digital marketing solutions providers with an impeccable record of boosting sales revenue for our clients. Our methodologies are proven, accurate and enable our clients’ customers to have a recalling experience. We attract industries looking to optimize their e-store.Write to us:info@altiussolution.comsales@altiussolution.com Contact Information Altius Technologies

Arun Venkatraman

+1 947-800-8844



https://www.altiussolution.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Altius Technologies