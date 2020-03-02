LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 Expects More Than 1,200 Visitors from Factories and Design Companies Out of Over 8,000 Overall

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

www.impact.co.th Bangkok, Thailand, March 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., the organizers of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN, have joined hands with Department of Industrial Works and Wazzadu.com to promote the exhibition, and expects to attract more than 1,200 visitors from factories and design companies. It is ASEAN’s largest exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions, which will be held from 24-26 June 2020 at halls 5-6, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.To publicize LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020, the organizers and Department of Industrial Works held a roadshow at the WHA Saraburi Industrial Land, with over 80 factories participating in the lecture on Robotic Lighting System. The parties networked with exhibitors and developers of innovative concepts in electricity and lighting who will be exhibiting at the event, including - LED driver from brand MEAN WELL by KPT Machinery Co., Ltd., Solar Cells Innovation from Wealthy Life Solutions Co., Ltd., Q Inter Supply Co., Ltd., LED lamp supplier under Self-Electronic brand for indoor, freezers, refrigerators in the air conditioning and coolers industry.Moreover, the organizers will publicize the information on LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 at the Wazzadu Talk, which will see more than 100 interior designers, architects, technicians, and professional contractors participating in the event. There will be sharing of knowledge through seminars on topics "Creative Space Design" and “Playing with Design.” The seminars will be based on an analysis of design work from Looklen Architects Co., Ltd., including case studies of Sam Yan Gym project, The Next Central Phuket, Starvingtime Headquarter and The Roof House. Looklen Architects will present the concept of design as a creative space and will focus on the transformation of old office space into a fresh and lively new ambience.If you are interested in being part of the LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020, please contact:Mr. Wishjanond VichaiyuthTel: +662 833 5347E-mail: wishjanondv@impact.co.th.Website: www.ledexpothailand.comPress enquiries:Thailand enquiriesMr. Wishjanond VichaiyuthProject Managerwishjanondv@impact.co.th+66 (0) 2 833 5347About The Organizers:MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. (“IMPACT”) is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. Offering a full range of services for domestic and international exhibitions, conferences, meetings and special events, IMPACT has earned a well-deserved reputation as a highly professional and reliable show manager/organizer amongst the public and private sectors. Through face-to-face and digital channels, and working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries, IMPACT creates environments to help you build a network of professional contacts in the course of one event.www.impact.co.th Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

