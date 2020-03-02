PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Clickvibes Returns & Becomes Fastest Growing Discussion Forum/Social Networking Site in Nigeria


Clickvibes Forum (clickvibes.net) reopened in 2019 and has since then become the fastest-growing Discussion Forum in Nigeria. Hundreds/thousands come to Clickvibes every day to engage in the online discussion forum, make friends, get/share new music releases and participate in the Nigeria's fastest growing online community.

Ikeja, Nigeria, March 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- A First-Rate Nigerian Network/Forum

Founded in 2014 as an entertainment blog; "Clickvibes.com - Home of African Music & Gossip" which had to shut down due to constant server issues.

Clickvibes provides a fun, social environment that enables the visitors/users engage in the discussion forum from politics to tech, career, education, music, literature as well as the hottest celebrity gossip in Nigeria and round the globe and many more in the forums to customizable profiles with privacy options. Clickvibes is a place where users can connect with friends with similar interests and stay updated with the all round happenings in the country in and in the diaspora.

Fun Facts:

Hundreds/Thousands members log in to Clickvibes every day, and those members spend an average of 1/2 hour on the site.

Press & Media Inquiries: clickvibes1@gmail.com or info@clickvibes.net
Partnership Inquiries: clickvibes1@gmail.com or info@clickvibes.net
Advertising Inquiries: clickvibes1@gmail.com or info@clickvibes.net
Copyright/DMCA Inquiries: clickvibes1@gmail.com or info@clickvibes.net
